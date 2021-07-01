Korian Strengthens Its Healthcare Footprint in Italy Thanks to the Acquisition of Santa Croce, a Piedmont Company

This platform, entirely dedicated to geriatric care, brings together five facilities with a total of 550 beds distributed between a 143-bed post acute and rehabilitation clinic and four high-quality long-stay care facilities including 412 beds and day care services.

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, announces the acquisition of 90% of the Santa Croce family group in order to enrich its medical and healthcare service offering in the Piedmont region around Turin.

Three outpatient centers, including one independent, complete the medical offering, and have a monthly capacity of 30,000 sessions.

Lastly, there is a strong pipeline of 270 beds that should come on line by 2023 and will allow the continued development of specialised care and quality long term care in the region and increase the base from which to provide outpatient care.

Federico Guidoni, EVP Italy commented: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to reinforce our presence in the Piedmont region in a geographical cluster approach as presented by the Group during our recent investor day. The Santa Croce family group perfectly fits with our values and quality expectation with a strong medical specialization post acute and rehabilitation care, significant day care capacities in outpatient centers and high quality long-term geriatric care in nursing homes.”

M. Vietti, founder of Santa Croce Group added: “Santa Croce, born as a family business, reached a significant dimension and it’s now ready to be joined into a big group, like Korian, in order to express all its potential and to develop new business opportunities. We are pleased to remain in partnership with Korian to continue the mission of serving our patients and ensuring all the guarantees for our employees.”

