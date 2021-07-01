checkAd

Korian Strengthens Its Healthcare Footprint in Italy Thanks to the Acquisition of Santa Croce, a Piedmont Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 07:36  |  25   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, announces the acquisition of 90% of the Santa Croce family group in order to enrich its medical and healthcare service offering in the Piedmont region around Turin.

This platform, entirely dedicated to geriatric care, brings together five facilities with a total of 550 beds distributed between a 143-bed post acute and rehabilitation clinic and four high-quality long-stay care facilities including 412 beds and day care services.

Three outpatient centers, including one independent, complete the medical offering, and have a monthly capacity of 30,000 sessions.

Lastly, there is a strong pipeline of 270 beds that should come on line by 2023 and will allow the continued development of specialised care and quality long term care in the region and increase the base from which to provide outpatient care.

Federico Guidoni, EVP Italy commented: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to reinforce our presence in the Piedmont region in a geographical cluster approach as presented by the Group during our recent investor day. The Santa Croce family group perfectly fits with our values and quality expectation with a strong medical specialization post acute and rehabilitation care, significant day care capacities in outpatient centers and high quality long-term geriatric care in nursing homes.”

M. Vietti, founder of Santa Croce Group added: “Santa Croce, born as a family business, reached a significant dimension and it’s now ready to be joined into a big group, like Korian, in order to express all its potential and to develop new business opportunities. We are pleased to remain in partnership with Korian to continue the mission of serving our patients and ensuring all the guarantees for our employees.”

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI - ISIN: FR0010386334 – Reuters: KORI.PA – Bloomberg: KORI.FP

Korian Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Korian Strengthens Its Healthcare Footprint in Italy Thanks to the Acquisition of Santa Croce, a Piedmont Company Regulatory News: Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, announces the acquisition of 90% of the Santa Croce family group in order to enrich its medical and healthcare service offering in the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Alpine Immune Sciences to Collaborate with Merck on Immuno-Oncology Study to Evaluate ALPN-202 in ...
Veritone Forges a New Partnership with Sports Illustrated to Monetize the Brand’s Iconic Sports ...
XPeng Inc. Announces Pricing of Global Offering
JPMorgan Chase to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
ExxonMobil to Sell Global Santoprene Business
QAD INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of QAD Inc. - ...
Pulse Biosciences Announces First CellFX Procedure Performed in Canada
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.06.21
Korian: Result of the Option for the Payment of the Dividend in Shares for the Financial Year 2020
25.06.21
Korian in exclusive talksto acquire the Osny psychotherapy centre (Val d’Oise)
08.06.21
Korian Announces a Successful Issuance of an Inaugural Perpetual Green Bond for £200 Million
01.06.21
Korian Creates the 3rd European Mental Health Platform After Completing Its Acquisition of Ita Salud Mental