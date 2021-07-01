Marinomed Biotech AG Reports Encouraging Topline Data for Phase II Clinical Trial of Tacrosolv in Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis

Phase II trial with Tacrosolv eye drops against allergic rhinoconjunctivitis (hay fever in eyes and nose) shows dose-related efficacy

Tacrosolv, a novel aqueous formulation of solubilized tacrolimus, is the first ocular application of a Marinosolv-based investigational medicinal product

First time application of low concentrated tacrolimus resulted in significant reduction of ocular and nasal allergic symptoms

Korneuburg, Austria, 01 July 2021 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, announced today the topline results for its Phase II clinical trial of Tacrosolv eye drops to treat ocular hay fever symptoms. The placebo-controlled Phase II clinical trial was conducted at the Vienna Challenge Chamber (Austria) to assess safety and efficacy of two different dose of Tacrosolv in a crossover design. The applied doses contained only 2.5 % and 5 % of the dose used in Tacrolimus eye drops that are marketed in Japan for the treatment of vernal conjunctivitis. After one week of treatment, the higher dose resulted in a statistically significant reduction of ocular symptoms in the time period starting 3.5 hours after the challenge (p < 0.05). A comparison of the ocular symptoms on day 1 with day 8 showed a significant reduction of symptoms in the case of Tacrosolv treatment (p < 0.01) without any effect of the placebo treatment. Additionally, nasal symptoms were assessed and showed a significant reduction at day 8 (between 0 to 4 hours after the challenge, p < 0.05). These results indicate the high potential of tacrolimus being an effective treatment of ocular inflammation exemplified by allergic conjunctivitis and other allergic manifestations.