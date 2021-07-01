checkAd

DGAP-News Marinomed Biotech AG Reports Encouraging Topline Data for Phase II Clinical Trial of Tacrosolv in Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.07.2021, 07:45  |  34   |   |   

DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Study results
Marinomed Biotech AG Reports Encouraging Topline Data for Phase II Clinical Trial of Tacrosolv in Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis

01.07.2021 / 07:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Marinomed Biotech AG Reports Encouraging Topline Data for Phase II Clinical Trial of Tacrosolv in Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis

  • Phase II trial with Tacrosolv eye drops against allergic rhinoconjunctivitis (hay fever in eyes and nose) shows dose-related efficacy
  • Tacrosolv, a novel aqueous formulation of solubilized tacrolimus, is the first ocular application of a Marinosolv-based investigational medicinal product
  • First time application of low concentrated tacrolimus resulted in significant reduction of ocular and nasal allergic symptoms

Korneuburg, Austria, 01 July 2021 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, announced today the topline results for its Phase II clinical trial of Tacrosolv eye drops to treat ocular hay fever symptoms. The placebo-controlled Phase II clinical trial was conducted at the Vienna Challenge Chamber (Austria) to assess safety and efficacy of two different dose of Tacrosolv in a crossover design. The applied doses contained only 2.5 % and 5 % of the dose used in Tacrolimus eye drops that are marketed in Japan for the treatment of vernal conjunctivitis. After one week of treatment, the higher dose resulted in a statistically significant reduction of ocular symptoms in the time period starting 3.5 hours after the challenge (p < 0.05). A comparison of the ocular symptoms on day 1 with day 8 showed a significant reduction of symptoms in the case of Tacrosolv treatment (p < 0.01) without any effect of the placebo treatment. Additionally, nasal symptoms were assessed and showed a significant reduction at day 8 (between 0 to 4 hours after the challenge, p < 0.05). These results indicate the high potential of tacrolimus being an effective treatment of ocular inflammation exemplified by allergic conjunctivitis and other allergic manifestations.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Marinomed Biotech AG Reports Encouraging Topline Data for Phase II Clinical Trial of Tacrosolv in Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Study results Marinomed Biotech AG Reports Encouraging Topline Data for Phase II Clinical Trial of Tacrosolv in Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis 01.07.2021 / 07:45 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Daten der finalen Analyse der Phase 2b/3-Studie für CVnCoV, den Impfstoffkandidaten der ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und operative Highlights bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Vertriebs-Vertrag unterzeichnet, zielt auf Beton-Branche in Neuseeland ab
Allgeier SE: IT- und Software-Services-Gruppe schärft mit der Akquisition der it-novum GmbH ihr Profil für ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG Publishes Financial Results for the Year 2020 and Operative Highlights
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger lanciert Privatplatzierung von bis zu 160 Mio. neuer Aktien und eine ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Final Data from Phase 2b/3 Trial of First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger Technology launches private placement of up to 160 mn new shares and a private ...
Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Daten der finalen Analyse der Phase 2b/3-Studie für CVnCoV, den Impfstoffkandidaten der ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...