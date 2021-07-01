checkAd

Worldline signs a strategic partnership with BNL in merchant acquiring in Italy

Worldline signs a strategic partnership with BNL
in merchant acquiring in Italy

  • Creation of a joint venture with BNL banking group through the acquisition of 80% of Axepta Italy based on a € 220 million enterprise value

  • Commercial partnership aiming to leverage BNL’s banking network in order to distribute Worldline’s payment products and services to customers of the bank.

  • Strategic opportunity to expand Worldline’s Merchant Services activities in the very promising Italian market

  • Axepta in Italy, a significant bank acquirer in the country, has strong positions with:

    • c. 200 million acquiring transactions per year from c. 220,000 POS
    • c. 30,000 merchants portfolio with more than 60% being SMBs

  • High growth and synergies potential, by combining Axepta Italy existing presence with Worldline’ scale and best in class offerings

Bezons, July 1st, 2021 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in the payments industry, today announced the signing of a binding agreement for the acquisition of 80% of Axepta Italy, the merchant acquiring entity of BNL banking group in Italy.

Gilles Grapinet, Worldline’s Chairman and CEO, said: “The partnership with BNL through the acquisition of 80% of Axepta Italy is a further significant development in our Group consolidation strategy in Europe, extending our Merchant Services activities towards the South of Europe. Thanks to this transaction, we indeed benefit from a direct access to an existing merchants’ portfolio in the fast-growing Italian market, driven by the steady ongoing adoption of electronic payments. This transaction offers attractive growth opportunities for Worldline in the coming years and a strong footprint to further expand our Merchant Services activities in Italy.

We are extremely happy to welcome soon more than 100 new Worldline’s colleagues, managers, and payment experts and to work hand in hand with BNL to further jointly accelerate the development of the business of our joint venture in Italy.

As the European leader in payments, we keep executing our strategic roadmap with a focus on value-creative consolidation opportunities to enhance Worldline scale, reach and direct presence in a growing number of countries in close partnership with leading local banks.

Marco Tarantola, BNL’s Deputy General Manager, said: “Through this partnership, BNL aims to pursue its specialization’s journey in payment solutions initiated during the last years with Axepta, after having acquired in 2016 100% of the JV, BNL positivity created in the past with another player. The Worldline’s footprint as well as its expertise ensures a high standard of service level, quality and performance of its payment solutions. This will allow us to propose to our customers a broad range of products, services and payment solutions, permanently in evolution thanks to innovation and new technologies’ best use.

