Worldline Buys 80% of Axepta Italy at EUR 220 Million Enterprise Value

Autor: PLX AI
01.07.2021, 07:46  |  27   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Worldline announces acquisition of 80% of Axepta Italy based on a € 220 million enterprise value.
  • With this deal, Worldline creates a joint venture with BNL banking group
  • Says commercial partnership aiming to leverage BNL’s banking network in order to distribute Worldline’s payment products and services to customers of the bank
  • Says strategic opportunity to expand Worldline’s Merchant Services activities in the very promising Italian market
