Worldline Buys 80% of Axepta Italy at EUR 220 Million Enterprise Value
- (PLX AI) – Worldline announces acquisition of 80% of Axepta Italy based on a € 220 million enterprise value.
- With this deal, Worldline creates a joint venture with BNL banking group
- Says commercial partnership aiming to leverage BNL’s banking network in order to distribute Worldline’s payment products and services to customers of the bank
- Says strategic opportunity to expand Worldline’s Merchant Services activities in the very promising Italian market
