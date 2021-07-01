checkAd

Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 07:59  |  34   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group’s (Paris:EUCAR) Combined Annual General Meeting was held on June 30, 2021 at Group’s Headquarters, 13 ter boulevard Berthier in Paris, under the chairmanship of Mr. Alexandre de Juniac, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The quorum was equal to 73,01 %.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company was exceptionally held without the physical presence of its shareholders, in closed session.

Shareholders were able to follow the proceedings of the Shareholders' Meeting from a distance, which were webcasted live and are also available in replay mode on the Company's website at the following address: https://investors.europcar-group.com/fr/financial-documentation/shareh ....

This unique moment of information for the Company’s shareholders gave the opportunity to Caroline Parot, CEO, and Luc Peligry, CFO, to provide an update on the “Connect” strategic plan, review the results for the year 2020 and share the outlook for 2021, in relation to the progressive recovery of the travel and leisure market.

In addition to these presentations, the General Meeting approved all thirty-eight resolutions submitted to the vote. In particular, it approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the new composition of the Company's Board of Directors, in accordance with the new governance structure adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting of January 20, 2021. It has thus approved the ratification of the cooptation of Mrs. Sylvie Veilleux and Messrs. Alexandre de Juniac and Simon Franks as members of the Board of Directors; the extension of the term of office of Mrs. Caroline Parot as a member of the Board of Directors; the appointment of Mrs. Carol Sirou as a member of the Board of Directors and the appointment of Mr. Laurent David as an observer of the Board.

The complete results of the votes on the resolutions are available in the investor section, "Financial Information", sub-heading "Shareholders' Meetings" of the Group's Investor Relations website: http://investors.europcar-group.com.

Investor Calendar :

H1 Results 2021

July 28, 2021

 

Q3 Results 2021

November 9, 2021

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar Mobility Group’s purpose is to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. With this in mind, the Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services – be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more – with a fleet that is already "C02 light" and equipped with the latest engines, and which will be increasingly "green" in the years to come (more than 1/3 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2023).

Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s ambition and that of its employees. It also fuels the ongoing development of new offerings in the Group's three service lines - Professional, Leisure and Proximity - which respond to the specific needs and use cases of both businesses and individuals. The Group’s 4 major brands are: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

Europcar Mobility Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Europcar Mobility Group
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021 Regulatory News: Europcar Mobility Group’s (Paris:EUCAR) Combined Annual General Meeting was held on June 30, 2021 at Group’s Headquarters, 13 ter boulevard Berthier in Paris, under the chairmanship of Mr. Alexandre de Juniac, Chairman of the Board …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Alpine Immune Sciences to Collaborate with Merck on Immuno-Oncology Study to Evaluate ALPN-202 in ...
Veritone Forges a New Partnership with Sports Illustrated to Monetize the Brand’s Iconic Sports ...
XPeng Inc. Announces Pricing of Global Offering
JPMorgan Chase to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
ExxonMobil to Sell Global Santoprene Business
QAD INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of QAD Inc. - ...
Pulse Biosciences Announces First CellFX Procedure Performed in Canada
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.21
Volkswagen greift nach Europcar und stellt die Weichen für die Zukunft
25.06.21
Die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages - Europcar, Nel Asa und Adidas
25.06.21
Aktien Europa: Anleger halten sich zurück
25.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Europcar nach Kaufempfehlung weiter stark
24.06.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Interesse von Volkswagen gibt Europcar-Kurs weiteren Halt
24.06.21
Volkswagen bestätigt Interesse an Übernahme von Autovermieter Europcar
23.06.21
ROUNDUP/Kreise: Volkswagen blitzt mit Milliardenangebot für Europcar ab
23.06.21
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
23.06.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.06.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
23.06.21
Kreise: Volkswagen blitzt mit Milliardenangebot für Europcar ab