New Exploration Licence Application and Nalunaq EIA/SIA Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG; TSXV:AEX), an independent gold company with a portfolio of exploration licences in Greenland is pleased to announce that it has applied for a new exploration licence in the Kobberminebugt region of South Greenland covering an area of approximately 266 km2. The Company will make further announcements in relation to the status and potential award of this application in due course. The area hosts numerous copper-gold showings including the small past-producing Josva copper mine, which was last worked in 1914 with reported grades up to 5% Copper, 1.5 g/t Gold and 250 g/t Silver. Copper mineralisation discovered to date is found within volcanic and sedimentary sequences as disseminated stratabound sulphides, and locally enriched into layers due to strong folding or in quartz veins and breccias. Sulphide concentrations vary from 1-50% volume depending on the style of mineralisation. Some showings can be followed for several hundred metres along strike with widths of up to several metres.