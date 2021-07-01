New Exploration Licence Application and Nalunaq EIA/SIA Update
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG; TSXV:AEX), an independent gold company with a portfolio of exploration licences in Greenland is pleased to announce that it has applied for a new exploration licence in the Kobberminebugt region of South Greenland covering an area of approximately 266 km2. The Company will make further announcements in relation to the status and potential award of this application in due course.
The area hosts numerous copper-gold showings including the small past-producing Josva copper mine, which was last worked in 1914 with reported grades up to 5% Copper, 1.5 g/t Gold and 250 g/t Silver. Copper mineralisation discovered to date is found within volcanic and sedimentary sequences as disseminated stratabound sulphides, and locally enriched into layers due to strong folding or in quartz veins and breccias. Sulphide concentrations vary from 1-50% volume depending on the style of mineralisation. Some showings can be followed for several hundred metres along strike with widths of up to several metres.
Mineralisation has been interpreted as Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (IOCG) style by the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS). The new licence is located approximately 100 km west of AEX's Sava exploration project, (formerly known as Kangerluarsuk), which is targeting granite hosted IOCG mineralisation in the Julianehåb granitic batholith. AEX believes that the region is underexplored for IOCG deposits and shows many geological similarities to the IOCG province of northern Sweden, which hosts several operating mines.
Nalunaq Update
Following the announcement on June 7, 2021 noting that a team of geologists and drilling engineers had arrived on site and were commencing work to further develop the Company's understanding of the area to the south-west of the deposit, AEX is pleased to report that construction of the expanded temporary camp and new exploration camp to support these activities is progressing well. The exploration team has also commenced the drilling programme at Valley Block, the results of which will be announced to the market over the coming months.
In addition, the authorities in Greenland continue to review drafts of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") and Social Impact Assessment ("SIA") covering the Nalunaq project. The Company continues to have a constructive dialogue with the Government as we work towards finalising these reports ahead of public consultation later this year.
