Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Pursuant to the Financial Conduct Authority's (the 'FCA's') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF), a leading global online bingo-led operator, notifies the market that as at close of business on 30 June 2021 the issued capital of the Company consists of 109,718,519 ordinary shares of £0.10 each with one vote each. There are no shares held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 109,718,519.

The above total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About Gamesys Group plc
Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653825/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Total-Vo ...

Wertpapier


