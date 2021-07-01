checkAd

ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Halt in Trading & Upcoming Reporting

Autor: Accesswire
01.07.2021, 08:00  |  29   |   |   

Suspension of listing of shares (halt trading) and upcoming reportingTORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Consistent with the delay in Atlas Mara Limited (the 'Company') publishing its annual report and accounts due to the …

Suspension of listing of shares (halt trading) and upcoming reporting

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Consistent with the delay in Atlas Mara Limited (the 'Company') publishing its annual report and accounts due to the ongoing strategic review and engagement with the creditors of the group, the Company has requested that its ordinary shares be temporarily suspended ('halt trading') from the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and from trading on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 7:30 a.m. on 1 July 2021. This request has been granted, and accordingly the Company's ordinary shares will be suspended from the Official List and will halt trading on the London Stock Exchange from such time until such time as the financial results are published.

Upcoming reporting

As announced on 29 June 2021, the Company intends to publish its accounts for the 14-month period ending 28 February 2021 by 31 August 2021.

Contact Details:

Investors
Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media
Apella Advisors, +44(0) 7818 036 579
Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LSE:ATMA) is a financial institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlas Mara



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653834/ATLAS-Mara-Limited-Announces-Halt-in ...

ATM Capitol Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Halt in Trading & Upcoming Reporting Suspension of listing of shares (halt trading) and upcoming reportingTORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Consistent with the delay in Atlas Mara Limited (the 'Company') publishing its annual report and accounts due to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Gold Mountain Hits Additional High-Grade Intercepts in its Phase 2, 10,000m Drill Program
American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Japanese Patent Office
Elvis Has Returned…To Streaming; Cinedigm Partners with Elvis Presley Enterprises to Launch The ...
Namibia Critical Metals Files NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate Report for the Lofdal Heavy Rare ...
CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Expands Product Line with NEW 3000MG Pain Relief Cream for its ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Angle PLC Announces Result of AGM
Gratomic to Trade Graphite on TM2 Metals Exchange
Focus Financial Partners Announces Second Investor Day
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
Gold Mountain Closes $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.21
Atlas Mara Limited Announces Extension of Accounting Reference Date