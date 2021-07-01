﻿GKN Additive develops 3D printing process for low alloy dual-phase steels DPLA and FSLA for automotive and industrial applications

BONN, Germany, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry-first, GKN Additive successfully adapts and enhances DP600 like material, a widely used low alloy dual-phase steel in the automotive industry, for AM manufacturing, and enables diverse designs and applications in Automotive and in other industrial sectors.

The newly developed metal powder materials DPLA (Dual Phase Low Alloy) and FSLA (Free Sintering Low Alloy) meet similar requirements for mechanical properties as DP600 (HCT600X/C), such as higher ultimate tensile strength (UTS) and low yield strength (YS) to UTS ratio, and can be used in Laser Powder Bed Fusion (DPLA) and Binder Jetting (FSLA) respectively - a true world first for these two additive manufacturing processes. The powder materials as well as parts manufactured with these materials are available for purchase immediately.

Target customers are the automotive industry - for example, to adapt the design of automotive sheet metal parts, or to develop completely new structural components - but also manufacturers in the industrial sector.

Capabilities of DPLA and FSLA go beyond the traditional automotive material DP600

It's important to understand that DPLA and FSLA are more than the traditional automotive material DP600 (HCT600X/C) simply translated into AM. The new powder materials are specialized for additive manufacturing with regard to spreadability, laser absorption (Laser AM) and sinterability (Binder Jetting). As Christopher Schaak, Technology Manager for Binder Jetting at GKN Additive, explains: "Traditional DP600 offers specific standardized mechanical properties achieved by heat treatment.

"The dual-phase steel AM materials developed by GKN Additive on the other hand are very flexible in their characteristics, as their mechanical properties can be tuned more widely by the heat treatment after the laser or binder jetting process." This enables a variety of different use cases in the industrial sector as well and makes the material an interesting candidate for a wide spectrum of customers, as already shown in the IDAM project.

"By using a subsequent heat treatment process to achieve the desired properties with the material within a wide range (medium to high strength properties), an AM provider can use an established printing process that does not need to be changed," says Sebastian Bluemer, Technology Manager Laser AM at GKN Additive. "This allows streamlining of internal processes and enables a faster product delivery."