checkAd

﻿GKN Additive develops 3D printing process for low alloy dual-phase steels DPLA and FSLA for automotive and industrial applications

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

BONN, Germany, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry-first, GKN Additive successfully adapts and enhances DP600 like material, a widely used low alloy dual-phase steel in the automotive industry, for AM manufacturing, and enables diverse designs and applications in Automotive and in other industrial sectors.

 

The cross-section of the FSLA material shows the dual-phase microstructure after heat treatment. The proportion of the different phases and the grain size can be adjusted to achieve unique physical properties.

 

The newly developed metal powder materials DPLA (Dual Phase Low Alloy) and FSLA (Free Sintering Low Alloy) meet similar requirements for mechanical properties as DP600 (HCT600X/C), such as higher ultimate tensile strength (UTS) and low yield strength (YS) to UTS ratio, and can be used in Laser Powder Bed Fusion (DPLA) and Binder Jetting (FSLA) respectively - a true world first for these two additive manufacturing processes. The powder materials as well as parts manufactured with these materials are available for purchase immediately.

Target customers are the automotive industry - for example, to adapt the design of automotive sheet metal parts, or to develop completely new structural components - but also manufacturers in the industrial sector.

Capabilities of DPLA and FSLA go beyond the traditional automotive material DP600

It's important to understand that DPLA and FSLA are more than the traditional automotive material DP600 (HCT600X/C) simply translated into AM. The new powder materials are specialized for additive manufacturing with regard to spreadability, laser absorption (Laser AM) and sinterability (Binder Jetting). As Christopher Schaak, Technology Manager for Binder Jetting at GKN Additive, explains: "Traditional DP600 offers specific standardized mechanical properties achieved by heat treatment.

"The dual-phase steel AM materials developed by GKN Additive on the other hand are very flexible in their characteristics, as their mechanical properties can be tuned more widely by the heat treatment after the laser or binder jetting process." This enables a variety of different use cases in the industrial sector as well and makes the material an interesting candidate for a wide spectrum of customers, as already shown in the IDAM project.

"By using a subsequent heat treatment process to achieve the desired properties with the material within a wide range (medium to high strength properties), an AM provider can use an established printing process that does not need to be changed," says Sebastian Bluemer, Technology Manager Laser AM at GKN Additive. "This allows streamlining of internal processes and enables a faster product delivery."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

﻿GKN Additive develops 3D printing process for low alloy dual-phase steels DPLA and FSLA for automotive and industrial applications BONN, Germany, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In an industry-first, GKN Additive successfully adapts and enhances DP600 like material, a widely used low alloy dual-phase steel in the automotive industry, for AM manufacturing, and enables diverse …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Freight Brokerage Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 85660 Million By 2026 At A Cagr Of 5.2% - ...
Future Market Insights' 400 Pages High-Speed Steel Market Survey Identifies Increasing Automotive ...
Thailand BOI Approves Enhanced Incentives to Promote R&D and HRD, and to Attract Semiconductor ...
Global Fire and Life Safety Engineering Leader Jensen Hughes Acquires Italy-Based Fire Protection ...
HCL named 'Partner of the Year' at Finastra's annual Partner Day
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
AIA Launches New Streamlined Professional Qualification for Accountants and Auditors
Medius delivers seamless cross-border payments with TransferMate
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp ...
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Auto1 FinTech issues attractive blockchain security worth over 4 million euros with iVE.ONE
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus