Innofactor has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

With more and more organizations moving their solutions, services and data to the public cloud, there is a growing need for partners who are able to support these often complex migrations in a secure and reliable way. Innofactor’s growing team of Microsoft Azure experts are tirelessly consulting customers in their cloud transition and helping them benefit of the latest capabilities Microsoft Azure has to offer.

Innofactor today announced it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in building modern Azure-based digital services and migrating and modernizing production web application workloads and managing app services in Azure. The recognition demonstrates the high level of customer centricity and expertise of Innofactor’s Azure professionals as well as the company’s proven track record in helping its customers benefit from web applications.

“To be recognized with this status is a testimony of our team’s capabilities and dedication,” says Heikki-Harri Kukkonen, Vice President, Digital Experience at Innofactor. “The award highlights Innofactor’s position as a trusted partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage our customers’ existing web workloads to the cloud. It goes without saying that we are excited and humbled by this accreditation and the trust that Microsoft and our customers place in us and our expertise.”

During the last few years, Innofactor has had the privilege to support leading Nordic private and public sector organizations in modernizing their applications and taking full advantage of the benefits of cloud computing. Successful customer cases include organizations such as Hansel Oy, The Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) and The Funding Centre for Social Welfare and Health Organisations (STEA), among others.

“Innofactor is one of our long-standing partners in the Nordic Region. They have clearly demonstrated both the skills and the customer focus to help clients build modern Azure-based digital solutions and migrate and modernize production web applications and other workloads to the cloud in a successful, secure and productive way. We’re happy to recognize Innofactor with the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization status, which is awarded only to the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure,” says Antti Alila, Azure Business Group Lead at Microsoft.

