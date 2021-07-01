checkAd

Bjørn Ivar Moen appointed CEO of Telenor Sweden

The current CEO of Allente to head Telenor’s Swedish business from 1 October.

Bjørn Ivar Moen will take up the role of CEO in Telenor Sweden on 1 October. Jonas Gustafsson will take over as CEO of Allente from 1 July 2021.

“Bjørn Ivar knows Telenor well, and his strong commercial profile, energetic leadership style, and solid CEO and Board experience make him the right person to head Telenor Sweden in its transformation journey back to growth. I am confident that he will execute on the company’s strategy and build on the excellent work done by Kaaren Hilsen in the past years to solidify Telenor Sweden’s position as one of the leading players in the Swedish market,” says Jukka Leinonen, EVP and Head of Nordics in Telenor Group. 

Moen has an extensive industry background stemming from more than 20 years in Telenor, including roles as CEO of Telenor Broadcast and Canal Digital and as acting CEO of Telenor Norway. He has also served on the boards of companies in telecoms distribution and other areas.

“I am thrilled to take on the position of CEO in Telenor Sweden. There is an abundance of potential in Telenor Sweden’s broad and attractive product portfolio within mobile, broadband and TV. I am looking forward to developing it further alongside the entire Telenor Sweden team to create the best possible customer value and to stand out in the Swedish market. I have had a fantastic journey through the establishment of Allente. The company has done an extraordinary job to capture vast synergies and enters the next step in its journey in good hands,” says Bjørn Ivar Moen.

Press contact:

Tormod Sandstø, Director Media Relations, Telenor Group
+47 90 94 32 15 | Tormod.Sandsto@telenor.com

Telenor Sverige AB is a full-service supplier of telecommunications services with mobile networks that cover 99.9 percent of Sweden’s population. Telenor Sverige has 2.7 million mobile subscribers, approximately 700,000 fiber and broadband customers and 500000 TV customers. Telenor Sverige’s sales amount to approximately 12 billion SEK (2020) and the company employs around 1,700 people.

Allente is a Nordic TV distribution company offering high quality satellite TV, streaming packages, and IPTV and fibre broadband services to more than 1 million customers in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. Allente was formed in May 2020 through the merger of Viasat Consumer and Canal Digital. The new company is co-headquartered in Stockholm and Oslo, CEO is Jonas Gustafsson. Telenor Group and NENT Group each own 50% of the shares in Allente.





