Terranet AB Proving Ultra Low Latency at STARTUP AUTOBAHN

STARTUP AUTOBAHN, powered by Plug and Play and sponsored by Daimler and the University of Stuttgart, is an open-innovation platform that provides an interface between innovative tech companies and industry-leading corporations. At the semi-virtual event on July 21, 2021, Terranet will highlight significant progress to address latency and provide an update to VoxelFlow’s integration with LiveMap. While existing systems struggle to differentiate between living and lifeless objects fast enough, together, VoxelFlow and LiveMap will be able to dynamically perceive moving objects, differentiate between living and lifeless objects, and subsequently recognize events and hazard spots.

Lund, Sweden, July 1, 2021 - Terranet AB (Terranet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), developers of advanced driver-assist systems and the creators of breakthrough 3D motion awareness technology VoxelFlow, announced today that it will be showcasing breakthrough developments to its ultra fast VoxelFlow sensor technology at STARTUP AUTOBAHN on July 21, 2021 in Stuttgart, Germany. Straight off the heels of its first appearance at STARTUP AUTOBAHN in February 2021, Terranet will once again join Mercedes-Benz in a joint physical presentation to expand upon previous developments in latency speed and data processing ability. This time through an integration of VoxelFlow’s lightning-fast 3D sensor technology in a Maybach, the prestigious vehicle by Mercedes-Benz.

At the February STARTUP AUTOBAHN event, VoxelFlow showed the potential to scan an area of up to 40 meters and feed the 3D sensor data into LiveMap, improving the navigation experience while making roads safer. VoxelFlow showed that it is able to operate at extremely low latency, responding to sensor data much faster than today’s ADAS systems that take 300 milliseconds. It's expected to build upon that speed at this Summer’s event.

“As we continue on this path of significant growth, it’s a great pleasure to work with the innovative and like-minded individuals at Mercedes-Benz, who are committed to making our roads safer through ADAS technology like VoxelFlow,” said Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO of Terranet. “VoxelFlow is advancing rapidly, and our ambition is that it will soon be the fastest sensor technology used, built with the sole purpose of eliminating roadway accidents. The breakthrough we’re getting ready to announce will only provide further validation of our impressive technology.”

The upcoming STARTUP AUTOBAHN advancements is the latest in a series of impressive news announcements from Terranet and another example of successful collaboration between the tech company and Mercedes-Benz. In June, Terranet announced it was adding Nihat Küçük as CTO and SVP of Product Management. Additionally, as Terranet works to expand its addressable market, it recently announced a first-of-its kind partnership with SXSW winner holoride while also leading the hot startup’s Series A round.

To attend STARTUP AUTOBAHN, visit: https://expo10.pnptc.events/open/

About Terranet

Terranet develops software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (ADAS and AV). In-line with Scandinavia’s rich history of bringing innovative safety measures to the automobile industry, Terranet is pioneering breakthrough safety technology for the ADAS and AV industries at its headquarters in Lund, Sweden and its development sites in Kyiv, Ukraine; Stuttgart, Germany and Los Gatos, California. Terranet AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST).

https://terranet.se/en/

About STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play

STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play is an open innovation platform that provides an interface between innovative tech companies and industry-leading corporations. The basis of the program is the partnership that develops between startups and the corporate business units. The two entities hold an equal footing from the get-go: together they evaluate the potential for a joint venture, move forward to pilot the technology, and work to achieve the ultimate goal – a successful production-ready implementation. Designed with the intention to exceed startup acceleration, STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play moderates a community for collaboration with a focus on implementable results.

