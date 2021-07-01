checkAd

July 1, 2021: Oslo, Norway; PGS will release its Q2 2021 results on Thursday July 22, 2021 at approximately 08:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS’ web site www.pgs.com. 

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the Q2 results via an audiocast the same day at 9:00 am CEST. To join the audiocast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.

Audiocast link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210722_2/

Audiocast YouTube link:
https://youtu.be/zzw71bL1otc

A replay of the audiocast will be made available on www.pgs.com shortly after.

        
FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

****

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or "the Company") is an integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. The Company MultiClient data library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all significant offshore hydrocarbon provinces of the world. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

--END--

 





