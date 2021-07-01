checkAd

H&M Q2 Profit Beats Consensus; Sees Very Good Prospects of Dividend in Autumn

Autor: PLX AI
01.07.2021, 08:02  |  30   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – H&M Q2 gross margin 53.9% vs. estimate 53.3%.
  • Q2 net income SEK 2,767 million vs. estimate SEK 2,629 million
  • H&M sees very good prospects of a cash dividend in autumn 2021
  • H&M says around 95 stores are still temporarily closed
  • CEO says our recovery is strong
  • Online sales have continued to develop very well even as the stores have opened, which shows that customers appreciate the collections and being able to shop via their preferred channel: CEO
H & M Hennes & Mauritz (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H&M Q2 Profit Beats Consensus; Sees Very Good Prospects of Dividend in Autumn (PLX AI) – H&M Q2 gross margin 53.9% vs. estimate 53.3%.Q2 net income SEK 2,767 million vs. estimate SEK 2,629 millionH&M sees very good prospects of a cash dividend in autumn 2021H&M says around 95 stores are still temporarily closedCEO says our …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
Orsted Gets 1,148 MW Offshore Wind Contract in New Jersey
Evonik Raised to Buy from Hold at Kepler Cheuvreux
B&O Extends Partnership with HP for 3 More Years
Vestas Signs Service Agreement in France
Fuchs Petrolub Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Vestas Gets 192 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt H&M auf 'Buy'
18.06.21
Warnstreik bei H&M Logistik in Hamburg
15.06.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt H&M auf 'Buy'
15.06.21
Textilkette H&M steigert Umsatz deutlich - Corona-Belastungen lassen nach
11.06.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: Aussicht auf bessere Konjunktur treibt Kurse an
11.06.21
Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx macht kleinen Schritt über die 4100 Punkte
10.06.21
Studie:  Lockdown bringt Modebranche weitere Milliardeneinbußen