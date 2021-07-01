Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

H&M Q2 Profit Beats Consensus; Sees Very Good Prospects of Dividend in Autumn (PLX AI) – H&M Q2 gross margin 53.9% vs. estimate 53.3%.Q2 net income SEK 2,767 million vs. estimate SEK 2,629 millionH&M sees very good prospects of a cash dividend in autumn 2021H&M says around 95 stores are still temporarily closedCEO says our …



