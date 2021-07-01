H&M Q2 Profit Beats Consensus; Sees Very Good Prospects of Dividend in Autumn
- (PLX AI) – H&M Q2 gross margin 53.9% vs. estimate 53.3%.
- Q2 net income SEK 2,767 million vs. estimate SEK 2,629 million
- H&M sees very good prospects of a cash dividend in autumn 2021
- H&M says around 95 stores are still temporarily closed
- CEO says our recovery is strong
- Online sales have continued to develop very well even as the stores have opened, which shows that customers appreciate the collections and being able to shop via their preferred channel: CEO
