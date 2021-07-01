STMicroelectronics to Buy Back Shares for up to $1,040 Million Over 3 Years
- (PLX AI) – STMicroelectronics Announces Launch of Share Buy-back Program
- STMicroelectronics share buy-back program of up to $1,040 million over 3 years
- The Company’s closing share price on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2021, was $36.38 and, at such price, the maximum number of shares that could be acquired for $1,040 million would be approximately 28.6 million, which represents approximately 3.1 percent of the Company’s issued share capital
