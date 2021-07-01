checkAd

Nordic Nanovector Appoints Malene Brondberg as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 08:11  |  21   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that Ms. Malene Brondberg has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Ms. Brondberg, who is currently the Company's Chief Financial Officer, replaces Peter Braun who has decided to leave his position with Nordic Nanovector for personal reasons. Ms. Brondberg will continue in her role as CFO. The Board has initiated a search for a new CEO.

Ms. Brondberg joined Nordic Nanovector as Vice President Investor Relations in February 2018 and was appointed CFO in May 2020. She brings over 20 years' operational experience in the financial services sector from a career that included being Global Head of Research, managing a team of over 65 people, and a member of the Executive Committee of the Nordic investment bank ABG Sundal Collier. Ms. Brondberg has also worked as a management consultant within the financial sector, acting as an advisor in relation to investor relations and funding. In addition, she has held interim CEO, COO and Head of Compliance/HR/Finance management positions at several companies. 

Jan H. Egberts, MD, Chairman of Nordic Nanovector, commented: "The Board is pleased to appoint Malene Brondberg as Nordic Nanovector's interim CEO. As CFO, Malene has proved to be a highly competent leader and has played a key role in the overall management of the business, including raising the funding needed to progress the on-going PARADIGME study with Betalutin. On behalf of the Board, I would like to wish Peter well in his future endeavours."

For further information, please contact:
 IR enquiries
Jan H. Egberts, Chairman of Nordic Nanovector
Tel: +31 614672518
Email: janegberts@aol.com

Media Enquiries
Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)
Tel: +44 207 638 9571
Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Malene Brondberg, Interim CEO and CFO, Nordic Nanovector ASA, on Thursday 1 July 2021 at 07:30 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-appoints-malene-brondberg-as-interim-chief-executive-officer,c3377591




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nordic Nanovector Appoints Malene Brondberg as Interim Chief Executive Officer OSLO, Norway, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that Ms. Malene Brondberg has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Ms. Brondberg, who is currently the Company's Chief Financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Freight Brokerage Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 85660 Million By 2026 At A Cagr Of 5.2% - ...
Future Market Insights' 400 Pages High-Speed Steel Market Survey Identifies Increasing Automotive ...
Thailand BOI Approves Enhanced Incentives to Promote R&D and HRD, and to Attract Semiconductor ...
Global Fire and Life Safety Engineering Leader Jensen Hughes Acquires Italy-Based Fire Protection ...
HCL named 'Partner of the Year' at Finastra's annual Partner Day
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
AIA Launches New Streamlined Professional Qualification for Accountants and Auditors
Control Risks announces strategic investment in Geospark Analytics, harnessing the power of ...
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp ...
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Auto1 FinTech issues attractive blockchain security worth over 4 million euros with iVE.ONE
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus