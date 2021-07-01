Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.22 (GROSS) PER SHARE AND SCRIP DIVIDEND

1 July 2021

The board of directors of Aroundtown SA (the "Company") announces that its shareholders resolved at the annual general meeting on 30 June 2021 the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share to the holders of record in the security settlement systems on 2 July 2021 (Ex-Date: 1 July 2021). The cash dividend (less applicable Luxembourg withholding tax) is expected to be paid on 20 July 2021.

The Company is also providing shareholders with the option to receive their dividend through a Scrip Dividend. From 1 July 2021 to 13 July 2021 (inclusive), shareholders of the Company may elect to receive their net dividend, in whole or in part, in the form of Aroundtown shares ("Scrip Dividend"). Shareholders who do not elect to participate in the Scrip Dividend will receive their dividend in cash.

The subscription price and the subscription ratio in connection with the Scrip Dividend are to be announced on 8 July 2021, after close of trading, and the shares resulting from the Scrip Dividend are expected to be delivered on 26 July 2021.

Further information regarding the subscription offer and the resolution of the annual general meeting of shareholders is available at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/general-meeting/agm-2021/.

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.