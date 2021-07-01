Presentation of Q2 2021 results



Borregaard will report second quarter 2021 results on Thursday 15 July 2021 at 07:00 CET. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on www.borregaard.com/investors/.

A presentation will be held at 08:00 CET and can be followed live on web-TV at www.borregaard.com/investors/.



All presentations will be held in English.