OMV Says Borealis Buys 10% Minority Stake in Renasci
- (PLX AI) – OMV says Borealis acquires a 10% minority stake in Renasci N.V. to jointly develop novel recycling solutions.
- The partnership is another key enabler for Borealis to realise its ambitions to bring circular base chemicals and polyolefins to market, and to deliver on its promise to bring 350 kilotons of recycled polyolefins into circulation by 2025
