New railcar station (c) Evos Hamburg GmbH

The Hamburg based affiliate of the European tank storage company Evos officially commissions its new railcar station on 1st July. The station is located on its "Hohe Schaar" site in the Wihelmsburg part of the port of Hamburg. This new loading station consists of a new railway siding as well as new railway connections, totalling 850m. Evos has invested around 22 Mio. € into the new rail station. The terminal, established in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg in 1953, offers 149 tanks and a total capacity of 670,000 cbm for various liquid oil and chemical products.

The new railcar station will not only increase the existing loading capacity for middle distillates by more than 40%, it also offers various technological innovations, e. g. the newest pump technology as well as the possibility of loading two tank cars simultaneously, which will also allow for considerably increased time savings for the loading of railcars. The state-of-the art station also benefits from innovative bio-blending applications which increasingly gain in importance: bio-fuels/liquids can now be injected directly during the loading of the railcars whereas previously the blend needed to be mixed up in a tank before loading.

In addition, the new station will also improve the terminal's carbon footprint: necessary railcar manoeuvring on the terminal will now be handled by a cable pull system. The regular use and the continuous availability of diesel-fuelled manoeuvring railway locomotives respectively will not be necessary anymore. As a result, diesel fuel with a CO2 equivalent of 200t/year is saved which reduces CO2 emissions by around 50% for this section on the terminal. Improving energy efficiency is the project's overall focus, demonstrated by numerous technical innovations, e. g. comprehensive LED lighting of the entire station area.