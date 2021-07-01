checkAd

Evos Hamburg GmbH Hamburg tank terminal invests in additional rail loading station: Evos increases loading capacity by more than 40% by opening new railcar station

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.07.2021, 08:15  |  37   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 01.07.2021 / 08:15

Hamburg, 01 July 2021 - Hamburg tank terminal invests in additional rail loading station: Evos increases loading capacity by more than 40% by opening new railcar station

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=622404c44818377c65822e34237241c0

New railcar station (c) Evos Hamburg GmbH

The Hamburg based affiliate of the European tank storage company Evos officially commissions its new railcar station on 1st July. The station is located on its "Hohe Schaar" site in the Wihelmsburg part of the port of Hamburg. This new loading station consists of a new railway siding as well as new railway connections, totalling 850m. Evos has invested around 22 Mio. € into the new rail station. The terminal, established in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg in 1953, offers 149 tanks and a total capacity of 670,000 cbm for various liquid oil and chemical products.

The new railcar station will not only increase the existing loading capacity for middle distillates by more than 40%, it also offers various technological innovations, e. g. the newest pump technology as well as the possibility of loading two tank cars simultaneously, which will also allow for considerably increased time savings for the loading of railcars. The state-of-the art station also benefits from innovative bio-blending applications which increasingly gain in importance: bio-fuels/liquids can now be injected directly during the loading of the railcars whereas previously the blend needed to be mixed up in a tank before loading.

In addition, the new station will also improve the terminal's carbon footprint: necessary railcar manoeuvring on the terminal will now be handled by a cable pull system. The regular use and the continuous availability of diesel-fuelled manoeuvring railway locomotives respectively will not be necessary anymore. As a result, diesel fuel with a CO2 equivalent of 200t/year is saved which reduces CO2 emissions by around 50% for this section on the terminal. Improving energy efficiency is the project's overall focus, demonstrated by numerous technical innovations, e. g. comprehensive LED lighting of the entire station area.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evos Hamburg GmbH Hamburg tank terminal invests in additional rail loading station: Evos increases loading capacity by more than 40% by opening new railcar station DGAP-Media / 01.07.2021 / 08:15 Hamburg, 01 July 2021 - Hamburg tank terminal invests in additional rail loading station: Evos increases loading capacity by more than 40% by opening new railcar station New railcar station (c) Evos Hamburg GmbH The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Daten der finalen Analyse der Phase 2b/3-Studie für CVnCoV, den Impfstoffkandidaten der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Vertriebs-Vertrag unterzeichnet, zielt auf Beton-Branche in Neuseeland ab
Allgeier SE: IT- und Software-Services-Gruppe schärft mit der Akquisition der it-novum GmbH ihr Profil für ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger lanciert Privatplatzierung von bis zu 160 Mio. neuer Aktien und eine ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Final Data from Phase 2b/3 Trial of First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger Technology launches private placement of up to 160 mn new shares and a private ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Rights issue of 42,672,276 new shares approved
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger nimmt erfolgreich CHF 80 Millionen aus Privatplatzierung von neuen Aktien und EUR 145 ...
Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Daten der finalen Analyse der Phase 2b/3-Studie für CVnCoV, den Impfstoffkandidaten der ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...