Orexo announces first patient enrolled in pivotal study evaluating the efficacy of modia in combination with sublingual buprenorphine/ naloxone for the treatment of OUD

The randomized, open-label, parallel-group study will evaluate whether the use of modia in combination with sublingual buprenorphine/naloxone background therapy is superior to sublingual buprenorphine/naloxone alone to reduce illicit opioid use. The study is designed to enroll an estimated 400 participants at 35 sites across the US who are voluntarily seeking treatment for documented moderate to severe OUD.

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY), today announces the enrollment of the first participant in the pivotal study of digital therapeutic modia, in combination with sublingual buprenorphine/naloxone, as part of a clinician-supervised medication-assisted treatment program for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD).

Orexo brings deep category expertise to the research effort, having served the US OUD market extensively over the last eight years through its efforts with ZUBSOLV (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual tablets, among other things.

"When it comes to treating OUD, research has proven time and time again that we need to take a whole-person approach by addressing both the physical withdrawal symptoms and the mental health issues associated with addiction," said Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, Orexo. "Yet, all too often, the resources needed to effectively do so just aren't available. The enrollment of our first patient in the pivotal study of modia is a significant milestone toward closing that treatment gap and allowing more people easy access to a tool designed to support them in the battle against addiction."

The opioid epidemic has continued to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of fatal opioid overdoses reaching more than 67,500, an increase of 36 percent, from December 1, 2019, to November 30, 2020.[1] Improving access to new, innovative treatments like modia may help reverse the epidemic's continued development.

"A great deal of work went into designing and building modia to deliver a unique digital therapeutic for patients struggling with OUD," said Mike Sumner, Chief Medical Officer, Orexo. "We fully anticipate that the outcomes of the study will prove that modia can be a valuable addition to existing treatment plans for patients with OUD when paired with medications like buprenorphine/naloxone."