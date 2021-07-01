THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend/Real Estate Grand City Properties S.A. announces dividend of EUR 0.8232 (gross) per share 01.07.2021 / 08:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.8232 (GROSS) PER SHARE

Luxembourg, 1 July, 2021 - The board of directors of Grand City Properties S.A. ("Grand City Properties") announces that its shareholders resolved at the annual general meeting on 30 June 2021 the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.8232 (gross) per share to the holders of record in the security settlement systems on 2 July 2021 (Ex-Date: 1 July 2021). The cash dividend (less applicable Luxembourg withholding tax) is expected to be paid on 20 July 2021.

Grand City Properties is also providing shareholders with the option to receive their dividend through a Scrip Dividend. From 1 July 2021 to 13 July 2021 (inclusive), shareholders of Grand City Properties may elect to receive their net dividend, in whole or in part, in the form of Grand City Properties shares ("Scrip Dividend"). Shareholders who do not elect to participate in the Scrip Dividend will receive their dividend in cash.

The subscription price and the subscription ratio in connection with the Scrip Dividend are to be announced on 8 July 2021 after close of trading, and the shares resulting from the Scrip Dividend are expected to be delivered on 26 July 2021.

Further information regarding the subscription offer and the resolution of the annual general meeting of shareholders is available at https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/general-meeting ....

About the Company



The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in Germany. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com