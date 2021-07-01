Valmet has completed the acquisitions of EWK Umwelttechnik and ECP Group to strengthen its environmental systems business

EWK Umwelttechnik and ECP Group will be included in Valmet's financial reporting for the first time in Valmet's third quarter financial reporting 2021.

HELSINKI, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has completed the acquisition of EWK Umwelttechnik GmbH and ECP Group Oy following the agreements that were announced on June 10. EWK Umwelttechnik is a German company manufacturing and supplying air emission control systems and after-installation services. ECP Group is a manufacturer and maintainer of electrostatic precipitators (ESP), focusing on power plants and pulp and paper industry, in Finland.

The acquisition of EWK Umwelttechnik

The acquired business of EWK Umwelttechnik becomes a part of Valmet's Pulp and energy business line. EWK Umwelttechnik's offering of emission control technologies includes electrostatic precipitators, wet absorbers, catalytic and heat recovery systems, and wastewater purification products. The company serves multiple customer segments, including wood-based panelboard, glass, mineral wool, and steel industries. The net sales of EWK Umwelttechnik were approximately EUR 22 million in 2020. The company employs approximately 50 employees mainly in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

"The acquisition was completed as planned. Combining Valmet's and EWK Umwelttechnik's emission control offerings expand the solutions we can provide our customers and widens the industries that our technologies cover. This creates new business opportunities for our environmental systems business. EWK Umwelttechnik has a very skilled team and I am happy to warmly welcome the 50 professionals to be part of Valmet," says Bertel Karlstedt, Business Line President, Pulp and Energy, Valmet.

"I am satisfied that the closing process has been completed successfully. EWK Umwelttechnik has a long history and our strengths are the flexibility of our solutions and closeness to customers. Joining Valmet is a start of a new chapter in our history. We bring new technology and industry competences to Valmet and I'm convinced that together we will be able to serve our current and future customers with a more comprehensive technology offering and service presence globally," says Peter Ohlenschläger, CEO of EWK Umwelttechnik GmbH.