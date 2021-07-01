checkAd

Vaisala appoints Timo Leskinen as Executive Vice President, Human Resources

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 08:45  |  40   |   |   

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
July 1, 2021 at 09:45 am (EEST)

Vaisala appoints Timo Leskinen as Executive Vice President, Human Resources

Timo Leskinen has been appointed as Vaisala’s Executive Vice President, Human Resources. He will be a member of the Vaisala Management Group and report to President and CEO Kai Öistämö. Leskinen will start in his position on October 1, 2021.

Timo Leskinen joins Vaisala from Konecranes, where he has held the position as Senior Vice President, HR for the past eight years. Before Konecranes, Leskinen led the Fiskars Group HR and worked in HR and business management positions at Nokia. His background also covers HR consulting and he holds a Master’s degree in psychology.

“I warmly welcome Timo to Vaisala. Curious and talented experts are at the heart of Vaisala’s success, and it is crucial for us to attract, engage, and motivate the best people globally. I am confident that he will bring valuable experience to our team and play a crucial role in developing our people and leadership practices even further,” describes Kai Öistämö, President and CEO of Vaisala.

“I feel privileged to join Vaisala. At Vaisala, technology leadership meets strong purpose and impact on the greatest environmental and social challenges of our time. I look forward to building upon the strong company culture together with the whole global team,” says Timo Leskinen.

Timo Leskinen’s CV and image are attached.


Further information:

Media:
Niina Ala-Luopa, Communications Manager
+358 400 728 957
niina.ala-luopa@vaisala.com

Investors and analysts:
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations
+358 40 580 3521
paula.liimatta@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.  vaisala.com  twitter.com/VaisalaGroup 


Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vaisala appoints Timo Leskinen as Executive Vice President, Human Resources Vaisala CorporationStock exchange releaseJuly 1, 2021 at 09:45 am (EEST) Vaisala appoints Timo Leskinen as Executive Vice President, Human Resources Timo Leskinen has been appointed as Vaisala’s Executive Vice President, Human Resources. He will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Atea’s AT-527, an Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication in Hospitalized ...
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
Abaxx Provides Q2 Business Milestone and Regulatory Application Update in Preparation for Launch of ...
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to ...
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus