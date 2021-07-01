Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Finishes Q2 with Strong Order Intake, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Vestas had a strong finish to the second quarter, announcing a total of 4,127 MW wind turbine orders, and easing concerns about the full year, analysts said.It was a strong order comeback for Vestas after a weak first quarter, showing …



