checkAd

Vestas Finishes Q2 with Strong Order Intake, Analysts Say

Autor: PLX AI
01.07.2021, 08:50  |  44   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas had a strong finish to the second quarter, announcing a total of 4,127 MW wind turbine orders, and easing concerns about the full year, analysts said.
  • It was a strong order comeback for Vestas after a weak first quarter, showing that the company is well-positioned to remain the industry leader, Sydbank said
  • The first big offshore wind orders are on the way as well, supporting the overall order intake, Sydbank said, referring to unconfirmed reports that Shell and EDF Renewables will use Vestas turbines for their new offshore wind farm in New Jersey
  • Vestas had a strong announced order intake finish to the quarter, catching up after a weak Q1, Carnegie said
  • Now it is well on track to meet the full year estimate, at about 44% of consensus so far: Carnegie
  • NOTE: Vestas announced several orders after market close yesterday, including 92 MW in the U.S., 126 MW in Finland and 35 MW in Belgium


Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vestas Finishes Q2 with Strong Order Intake, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Vestas had a strong finish to the second quarter, announcing a total of 4,127 MW wind turbine orders, and easing concerns about the full year, analysts said.It was a strong order comeback for Vestas after a weak first quarter, showing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
Orsted Gets 1,148 MW Offshore Wind Contract in New Jersey
B&O Extends Partnership with HP for 3 More Years
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Vestas Signs Service Agreement in France
Vestas Gets 192 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland
Villeroy & Boch Raises FY Forecast for Revenue, Operating Result
CA Immobilien Names Silvia Schmitten-Walgenbach New CEO
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.06.21
Vestas Gets 92 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA
30.06.21
Vestas Signs Service Agreement in France
30.06.21
Vestas Gets 25 MW Wind Turbine Order in Portugal
30.06.21
Vestas Gets Another 126 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland
30.06.21
Vestas Gets 35 MW Wind Turbine Contract in Belgium
30.06.21
Vestas Gets 192 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland
30.06.21
Vestas to Deliver Turbines to 476 MW Baltic Eagle Project
30.06.21
Vestas Gets 2 Wind Turbine Orders in USA Totaling 219 MW
29.06.21
Vestas Leads Copenhagen Blue Chips After Upgrade, Spanish Turbine Order
29.06.21
Vestas Raised to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan