checkAd

XNK Therapeutics Reports First Patient Included in Phase II Study in Multiple Myeloma

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 08:59  |  27   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced that the first patient has been included in a Phase II clinical study to treat patients with Multiple myeloma using XNK's leading autologous natural killer (NK) cell-based candidate drug in combination with Sanofi's anti-CD38 antibody Sarclisa (Isatuximab).

"Having the first patient included in this clinical study is a key step in XNK's development", said Johan Liwing, CEO of XNK Therapeutics. "While our leading drug candidate is now entering into Phase II, we are in parallel dedicated to progressing our clinical development plan into other indications building on a Phase I/II first-in-human study".

The present investigator-initiated, open, randomized, controlled, Phase II study ISA-HC-NK (EudraCT: 2020-000994-26) compares XNK's leading candidate drug combined with Sanofi's anti-CD38 antibody Isatuximab with Isatuximab alone as a consolidation treatment following autologous stem cell transplantation in patients with newly diagnosed Multiple myeloma. The clinical study takes place at the Karolinska University Hospital at its Huddinge site, and encompasses at total of 60 patients with 30 patients in each treatment arm.

"Combining NK cells that mediate antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) with targeted antibodies is an appealing concept. The idea envisaged is a synergetic effect with possible reduced toxicity, helping the Multiple myeloma patients maintaining a disease-free stage. This study is unique as it is the first investigator-initiated study randomizing patients to an NK cell-based therapy", said Hareth Nahi, Associate Professor at Karolinska Institutet and Principal Investigator for the study.

XNK Therapeutics and Sanofi are both collaborative industrial partners within NextGenNK, a recently established Competence Center for the development of next-generation NK cell-based cancer immunotherapies coordinated by Karolinska Institutet and supported by Sweden's Innovation Agency (Vinnova).

For more information, please contact:
Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics
Tel: +46 706 70 36 75
E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and leading investigational drug candidate have ideal properties for targeting cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. It is foreseen that the product will bring a critical component to tomorrow's cancer treatment strategies. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit http://www.xnktherapeutics.com.

About Multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) is the third most frequent hematological malignancy worldwide. MM treatment has improved over the last two decades with the development and introduction of new agents leading to more effective treatments. Regardless of this, MM remains a fatal disease in the majority of cases. New therapies are needed in this context.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/r/xnk-therapeutics-reports-first-patient-included-in-phase-ii-study-in-multiple-myeloma,c3377705

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16693/3377705/1439311.pdf

Press release (PDF)




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XNK Therapeutics Reports First Patient Included in Phase II Study in Multiple Myeloma STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced that the first patient has been included in a Phase II clinical study to treat patients with Multiple myeloma using XNK's leading autologous natural killer (NK) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Future Market Insights' 400 Pages High-Speed Steel Market Survey Identifies Increasing Automotive ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Global Fire and Life Safety Engineering Leader Jensen Hughes Acquires Italy-Based Fire Protection ...
Freight Brokerage Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 85660 Million By 2026 At A Cagr Of 5.2% - ...
Thailand BOI Approves Enhanced Incentives to Promote R&D and HRD, and to Attract Semiconductor ...
HCL named 'Partner of the Year' at Finastra's annual Partner Day
Control Risks announces strategic investment in Geospark Analytics, harnessing the power of ...
AIA Launches New Streamlined Professional Qualification for Accountants and Auditors
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp ...
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Rising Demand for Modification of Aircraft Driving Growth: Future Market Insights Study
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus