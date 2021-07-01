checkAd

Danish Aerospace Company receives subsidy for development project for military divers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 08:56  |  55   |   |   

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, July 1st, 2021

Company Announcement no. 28 - 01-07-2021        

Danish Aerospace Company receives subsidy for development project for military divers.

Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) will receive subsidy from the EU Defense Fund for participation in the CUIIS project (Comprehensive Underwater Intervention Information System), along with companies and research institutions from six other countries. The project aim is to develop underwater technology with sensors, monitoring and control systems for military divers.

  • The CUIIS (Comprehensive Underwater Intervention Information System) project will develop underwater technology and control systems for monitoring and rescuing military divers.
  • The project is part of the EU Commission’s recently published results for the European Defense Industrial Development Program 2020 (EDIDP), under the theme " Underwater control contributing to resilience at sea"
  • The project is led by the Bulgarian Defense Institute (Institut po Otbrana - Bulgarian Defense Institute) and the consortium consists of 18 companies and institutions from Denmark, Bulgaria, France, Poland, Romania, Italy and Finland.
  • DAC will be responsible for the sensors and the underwater technology for monitoring the health of the divers.
  • The CUIIS project has been evaluated by an independent assessment committee and found suitable for EU support via the EU Defense Fund and has a total budget of DKK 42.8 million (EUR 5.7 million).
  • DAC's total expected subsidy for the project is approximately DKK 2.67 million. (358,000 EU)
  • The project is expected to start in the autumn of 2021 and run for three years and consists of development, design, prototyping and a test phase.
  • The EU contract is not expected to change the company's previously announced expected turnover for 2021.

It is outstanding that the CUIIS project has been selected for support from the EU Defense Fund. This really gives us the opportunity to pursue this important strategic area which was identified at our IPO in 2019.

Here, we can for the first time utilize our vast space experience and technologies within a completely different area and in an extreme environment on Earth. There are a lot of parallels between monitoring astronauts in space and underwater divers. Our internal development activities on wearable sensors have led to this point, and with the support of the EU Defense Fund, we will have the opportunity to develop and build a prototype for use by military divers.” explains Thomas A. E. Andersen, CEO of Danish Aerospace Company A/S.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Danish Aerospace Company receives subsidy for development project for military divers COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Odense, July 1st, 2021 Company Announcement no. 28 - 01-07-2021         Danish Aerospace Company receives subsidy for development project for military divers. Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) will receive subsidy from the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Atea’s AT-527, an Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication in Hospitalized ...
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
Abaxx Provides Q2 Business Milestone and Regulatory Application Update in Preparation for Launch of ...
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to ...
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus