checkAd

i3 Energy PLC announces Result of AGM

Autor: Accesswire
01.07.2021, 09:00  |  35   |   |   

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE),i3 Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK, notes that at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on 30 June 2021, all resolutions …

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE),i3 Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK, notes that at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on 30 June 2021, all resolutions were duly passed. Shareholder questions that were submitted to the Board in advance of the AGM care of Camarco have been answered and will be posted to i3's website at: https://i3.energy/invetor-relations/shareholder-faqs/

Enquiries:

 

i3 Energy plc

 
 

Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO)

c/o Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

 

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

 
 

James Joyce, James Sinclair-Ford

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

 

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

 
 

Henry Fitzgerald- O'Connor, James Asensio

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

 

Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030

 

Camarco

Owen Roberts, James Crothers, Violet Wilson

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653864/i3-Energy-PLC-announces-Result-of-AG ...

i3 Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: 10 BAGGER IN OIL. You've never heard of I3 Energy - Kürzel ITE (in Toronto)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

i3 Energy PLC announces Result of AGM EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE),i3 Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK, notes that at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on 30 June 2021, all resolutions …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Addition of Dr. Ken Reed to Advisory Board
Namibia Critical Metals Files NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate Report for the Lofdal Heavy Rare ...
American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Japanese Patent Office
Elvis Has Returned…To Streaming; Cinedigm Partners with Elvis Presley Enterprises to Launch The ...
CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Expands Product Line with NEW 3000MG Pain Relief Cream for its ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Angle PLC Announces Result of AGM
Focus Financial Partners Announces Second Investor Day
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.06.21
i3 Energy PLC Announces Capital Restructuring & Wapiti Acquisition
17.06.21
i3 Energy PLC Announces i3 Canada Ltd YE 2020 Reserves
17.06.21
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational & Dividend Update & Prod. Acquisition
03.06.21
i3 Energy PLC Announces Result of General Meeting