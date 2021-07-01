checkAd

VIA Outlets Enhances Retail Operations with Yardi Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 09:00  |  28   |   |   

Specialist retail owner-operator will utilise cloud-based technology to manage its growing European portfolio

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VIA Outlets, Europe's fastest growing owner-operator of premium fashion outlet destinations, has chosen Yardi technology to support growth across its Pan-European portfolio.

VIA Outlets, Europe’s fastest growing owner-operator of premium fashion outlet destinations, has chosen Yardi technology to support growth across its Pan-European portfolio.

VIA Outlets offer a mix of premium international and local fashion brands in 11 different locations across Europe.  Providing experience-led, beautifully local shopping to its guests, VIA Outlets elevates its centres with its 3 R's strategy of remodelling, remerchandising and remarketing. The company is set to see that portfolio grow significantly with further planned developments and potential acquisitions.

VIA Outlets will be implementing Yardi's cloud-based and fully connected technology platform including: Yardi Voyager to centralise property management and accounting; Yardi Investment Accounting for accurate and fast investor reporting; Yardi Construction Manager to support its construction projects in the aggressive growth strategy; Yardi Lease Manager to measure tenant performance; Yardi Retail Manager to automate key retail metrics and leasing activities; CommercialCafe to communicate with retailers; Yardi Forecast Manager to create faster, more accurate budgeting and rolling forecasts and Yardi Procure to Pay for paperless procurement.

The platform will drive operational consolidation, including the amalgamation of 10+ existing technology systems. Yardi's offering will enhance collaboration between teams whilst helping integrate business information with retail trading data and communications between 1,200 retail partners and the VIA Outlets team.

"Consolidating our technology platform will further streamline operations as we look towards further growth," said Peter Stals, chief financial officer at VIA Outlets. "In today's dynamic retail environment, it's vital we have access to data that is fully integrated across functions, including the daily sales data we collect from our brand partners. As well as driving performance, this enables better communication with our brands and ultimately delivers an enhanced experience for our guests."

"We're excited that VIA Outlets chose to manage its portfolio on Yardi and support its growth strategy by providing transparency, accuracy in reporting and the ability to achieve closer integration of daily retail statistics," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

See how Yardi is supporting real estate and investment clients in the UK and across Europe. 

About VIA Outlets
 VIA Outlets was founded in 2014. It is owned by Dutch pension fund asset manager APG. It owns a portfolio of 11 premium fashion outlets across Europe, offering over 1,100 stores across 267,000 sq. m. GLA across nine European countries. For more information visit viaoutlets.com.

About Yardi 
Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555757/rsz_batavia_stad_fashion_outlet_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

 

Yardi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VIA Outlets Enhances Retail Operations with Yardi Technology Specialist retail owner-operator will utilise cloud-based technology to manage its growing European portfolio LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - VIA Outlets, Europe's fastest growing owner-operator of premium fashion outlet destinations, has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Future Market Insights' 400 Pages High-Speed Steel Market Survey Identifies Increasing Automotive ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Global Fire and Life Safety Engineering Leader Jensen Hughes Acquires Italy-Based Fire Protection ...
Freight Brokerage Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 85660 Million By 2026 At A Cagr Of 5.2% - ...
Thailand BOI Approves Enhanced Incentives to Promote R&D and HRD, and to Attract Semiconductor ...
HCL named 'Partner of the Year' at Finastra's annual Partner Day
Control Risks announces strategic investment in Geospark Analytics, harnessing the power of ...
AIA Launches New Streamlined Professional Qualification for Accountants and Auditors
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp ...
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Rising Demand for Modification of Aircraft Driving Growth: Future Market Insights Study
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus