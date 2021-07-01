Continued positive order development for battery production equipment for the strongly increasing demand in the field of electromobility

Excellent positioning of Manz AG in the market with a technology portfolio that meets the high industrial requirements

Sustainable strengthening of focused positioning through strategic partnerships and IPCEI development project

Reutlingen, 01 July 2021 - Manz AG, a globally active high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, has recorded a sustained positive development in incoming orders from the field of li-ion battery production for e-mobility, both from existing and new customers. As a result of the increasing demand for battery systems, Manz AG has now received another order for assembly lines to manufacture lithium-ion battery modules. The production capacity of the equipment ordered is in the GWh range, and the order volume is in the lower double-digit million-euro range. It is expected that 50 % of this order will be recognized in revenues and earnings this year and 50 % next year. Manz was able to convince the customer thanks to the high precision and fast cycle times of the machines and the corresponding production advantages for the customer compared to its competitors. The integration of the new equipment takes place in the already running production with very short delivery times and requires corresponding know-how as well as many years of experience.



Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "Driven by the enormous momentum in e-mobility worldwide, the demand for li-ion battery cells and modules is rapidly increasing. As a high-tech engineering company, we can progressively benefit from this with our innovative and efficient production systems. From stand-alone machines, for example for laboratories and for pilot and small series production, to complete assembly lines or turnkey plants for mass production, we offer the right solution for all processes and production stages."