Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

01.07.2021 / 08:59
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

/

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 July 2021

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a Name Helmut Wieser
 
2. Reason for the notification
a Position / status Member of the Board of Directors
b Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a Name Befesa S.A.  
b LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
