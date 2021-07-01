ABO Wind AG increases bond volume to 50 million euros

checkAd

ABO Wind increases bond volume to 50 million euros

- Project developer seizes opportunities for further growth

- GLS Bank customers show strong interest in the bond

ABO Wind has been working on the planning, construction, and operational management of renewable energy plants for 25 years now. Currently, the project developer has more business opportunities than ever before. "We want to push forward the energy transition in many countries," says Managing Director Dr. Jochen Ahn. "That is why we have decided to increase the volume of our corporate bond to 50 million euros. The bond is already being marketed and will enable us to grow further."

Since February, the social-ecological GLS Bank has been the exclusive distributor of the subordinated bond. The security has a term of nine years. The original securities prospectus stipulated a volume of 30 million euros and included the option of an increase. The amount initially envisaged has now been largely subscribed. "We are pleased about the strong interest in participation in the expansion of alternative energy sources," says GLS Executive Director Christina Opitz. "By increasing the bond, we enable our customers to continue to combine climate protection and investment and to be part of the energy transition."

ABO Wind uses the additional financial resources to develop and construct even more wind and solar farms in 16 countries on four continents. In addition, the renewable energy specialist is increasingly involved in battery and hydrogen projects. In Germany, for example, three projects combining photovoltaic plants and battery storage are currently under construction. For these projects, ABO Wind had secured remuneration in the first innovation tender of the German Federal Network Agency in 2020. In the 2021 tender, the project developer prevailed with another project that combines photovoltaics and battery storage. In Kells, Northern Ireland, ABO Wind is currently building a large battery project with a capacity of 50 megawatts. The battery project will, among other things, contribute to stabilising the electricity grid on the Emerald Isle. This is a prerequisite for further increasing the share of wind energy generation in Ireland, which already covers around one third of the Irish electricity generation. Batteries help to balance out the frequency fluctuations caused by the volatile feed-in.

