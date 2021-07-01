checkAd

CFO Eriikka Söderström to leave F-Secure

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 1 July 2021, at 10.00 EEST

CFO Eriikka Söderström to leave F-Secure

Eriikka Söderström, CFO and a member of the Leadership Team has decided to leave F-Secure on 30 September 2021. F-Secure has initiated the process to appoint new CFO.

“Eriikka has been with F-Secure since 2017 and during that time she has transformed the Finance function completely in terms organization and systems and, also brought her strong input to the company’s strategy and business development. I would like to thank Eriikka for her valuable efforts, professionalism and drive which have delivered a solid foundation for us to build on”, says Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO of F-Secure Corporation.

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com





