Volati Jumps 7% After Nordea Upgrades to Buy

Autor: PLX AI
01.07.2021, 09:05  |  24   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Volati shares rose 7% in early trading after Nordea upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
  • Price target SEK 133
  • The market will start to better grasp Volati’s strong underlying performance after the Bokusgruppen spin-off, Nordea said
  • The upcoming second-quarter report should be solid, the outlook is positive and the company has SEK 1.8 billion it could use for M&A: Nordea
