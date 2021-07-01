Volati Jumps 7% After Nordea Upgrades to Buy
Volati Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Volati shares rose 7% in early trading after Nordea upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target SEK 133
- The market will start to better grasp Volati’s strong underlying performance after the Bokusgruppen spin-off, Nordea said
- The upcoming second-quarter report should be solid, the outlook is positive and the company has SEK 1.8 billion it could use for M&A: Nordea
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0