Media and Games Invest Group signs a EUR 30 million unsecured RCF with UniCredit Bank for an interest rate of 3.875% p.a.

July 01, 2021 - Media and Games Invest ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), signed a binding credit agreement for an unsecured revolving credit facility in the amount of EUR 30 million with an interest rate of 3.875% with UniCredit Bank AG. The credit line increased MGI's flexibility for working capital and M&A related financing needs. The granted interest rate underscores the continuously decreasing interest costs for the Group, which could already be observed during the EUR 150 million Bond Issue on June 18, 2021, priced at 102% above par.

"We are thankful and excited to continue and extend our long-lasting relationship with UniCredit Bank which has been supporting us since 2017 with working capital and M&A related credit lines. The unique tech coverage approach has helped us to grow MGI into one of the leading European media and games power houses." says Paul Echt, CFO of Media and Games Invest SE.

"We are delighted to support MGI once again on its exceptional growth path with an unsecured RCF, underscoring the credit worthiness we assign to the company, supported by healthy margins, strong cash generation and increasingly important, an attractive and sustainable business profile. The Tech Team at UniCredit is extremely proud to be part of the journey, see the hard work and dedication pay off and having been involved with tailor made solutions that are a trademark of what we do.", says Oskar Åkerberg, Senior Relationship Manager, Tech Industry Coverage at UniCredit Bank AG.