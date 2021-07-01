checkAd

Innodisk Releases Industrial-Grade DDR5 DRAM Modules

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 09:19  |  22   |   |   

TAIPEI, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk has officially announced the release of its industrial-grade DDR5 DRAM modules. The new standard touts a host of crucial performance improvements and power savings over its predecessor, and anticipation has been high since the official announcement of the standard. Boasting a bucketload of benefits, including the obligatory speed and storage increases, DDR5 will eventually take its place as the memory option of choice.

Boasting a bucketload of benefits, including the obligatory speed and storage increases, DDR5 will eventually take its place as the memory option of choice. One question remains: Can DDR5 prove itself reliable enough to meet the stringent demands of reliability-conscious and risk-averse industries?

The JESD79-5 DDR5 SDRAM specification signaled the transition to DDR5, with significant improvements in capacity, speed, voltage, and ECC functions. The DDR5 specification details up to four times as much capacity per IC, raising the maximum achievable per die capacity to 64Gb and bringing the maximum potential capacity for a single DDR5 DIMM to 128GB. 

DDR5 also has a theoretical maximum transfer speed of 6400MT/s, doubling the rate of DDR4. Meanwhile, the voltage has been dropped from 1.2V to 1.1V, reducing overall power consumption. A further major structural change is power management is moved onto the DIMM, reducing redundant power management circuitry on the motherboard for unused DIMM slots.

Another significant structural change is dual-channel DIMM architecture. For DDR5, each DIMM has two 40-bit channels (32 data bits, eight ECC bits each) for the same data total with more ECC bits. Two smaller independent channels improve memory access efficiency, leading to greater speeds with higher efficiency. Innodisk currently offers DDR5 up to 32GB and 4800MT/s.

Less than a year since the DDR5 specification release, early adoption should happen by Q4. "Our customers are excited about the potential DDR5 has to invigorate their application developments," said Samson Chang, Corporate VP & GM of global embedded and server DRAM business unit, at Innodisk. He added that "Innodisk brings quality products to the industry by introducing new DDR5 DIMMs with original ICs, anti-sulfuration, heat spreader, and conformal coating technologies with industrial-grade reliability they've come to expect from us."

Hyperscalers are the likely early adopters, but in the long term, most industries should feel the benefits of DDR5 in 5G, deep learning, AI, edge computing, smart medical, supercomputing, and mission-critical applications.

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

Innodisk Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555887/Innodisk_DDR5.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454282/Innodisk_Logo.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innodisk Releases Industrial-Grade DDR5 DRAM Modules TAIPEI, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Innodisk has officially announced the release of its industrial-grade DDR5 DRAM modules. The new standard touts a host of crucial performance improvements and power savings over its predecessor, and anticipation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Future Market Insights' 400 Pages High-Speed Steel Market Survey Identifies Increasing Automotive ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Global Fire and Life Safety Engineering Leader Jensen Hughes Acquires Italy-Based Fire Protection ...
Freight Brokerage Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 85660 Million By 2026 At A Cagr Of 5.2% - ...
Thailand BOI Approves Enhanced Incentives to Promote R&D and HRD, and to Attract Semiconductor ...
HCL named 'Partner of the Year' at Finastra's annual Partner Day
Control Risks announces strategic investment in Geospark Analytics, harnessing the power of ...
AIA Launches New Streamlined Professional Qualification for Accountants and Auditors
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp ...
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Rising Demand for Modification of Aircraft Driving Growth: Future Market Insights Study
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus