Acquisition completed in line with the growth strategy of Logistikas

Sievi Capital Plc

Press release 1 July 2021 at 10:25 am EEST

On 22 June, Sievi Capital announced that its target company Logistikas Oy had signed an agreement to acquire the shares of Vaasa-based Piccolo Packing Oy and Piccolo Solutions Oy. The preconditions for completing the acquisition have now been met and the transaction enters into force today.

Going forward, the acquired companies will be part of Logistikas Group. The seller Piccolo Group Oy became an owner of Logistikas in a directed share issue in connection with the transaction. As a result of the arrangement, Sievi Capital's holding in Logistikas decreased to 65.9 per cent.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Päivi Marttila, tel. +358 400 285 358

DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

 





