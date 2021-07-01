checkAd

H&M Shares Fall 4% at Open as Investors Focus on June Sales

Autor: PLX AI
01.07.2021, 09:22   

  • (PLX AI) – H&M shares fell 4% at the open despite second-quarter profits beating expectations, as some investors saw June sales as soft, analysts said.
  • H&M profits SEK 2,767 million beat consensus of SEK 2,629 million in the second quarter, as gross margins of 53.9% came out ahead of expectations of 53.3%
  • The company said June sales increased by 25% in local currencies compared to the same period last year, while Q2 sales as a whole were up 75%
  • The sales growth in June could be seen as somewhat light, SEB analysts said
  • Sales in June may imply a deceleration since the last update 2 weeks ago, UBS analysts said
