checkAd

Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 09:38  |  18   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser and oddity group, the German-based creative and digital marketing agency, today announced a partnership that will bring Live Video Shopping to more brands and retailers in the DACH region. The partnership will combine the technical expertise of Bambuser, recent winner of the LVMH Innovation Award, with oddity's deep insights into strategies for driving success across the entire customer journey. The teams within the oddity group that specialize in consumer and channel marketing will play a key role in activating the partnership.

The deal is expected to accelerate adoption of Bambuser's One-to-Many and One-to-One Live Video Shopping solutions in the DACH market, with oddity actively increasing awareness of the platform and its growing list of capabilities. Among the most recent feature additions is social multistreaming, which enables live video shopping events on Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms.

As a result of the partnership, oddity, whose clients include Bosch, Disney, ROLF BENZ, dm-drogerie markt, OTTO, Bonprix, and BABOR, will help more organizations incorporate livestream shopping into their e-commerce strategy. With knowledge garnered from its presence in Asia, the agency will provide end-to-end expertise at every stage of clients' video projects, from ideation to technical set-up and on-site support as well as with post-show data analysis and marketing.

Eva Reitenbach, Managing Director oddity, said: "With all the experience which we have already gathered with our teams and clients in Asia over the last several years, we're poised to drive live video shopping in the European market as well. To this end we're thrilled to have partnered up with Bambuser, the leading live video shopping software provider in Europe. In fact, we've already kicked off our first projects together."

Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, said: "With their innovative approach to combining communication and commerce to drive impact, oddity is exactly the type of partner that will bring the power of Bambuser's technology to more brands and retailers in the DACH market. We are excited to combine our world-class technology with oddity's expertise, creativity and impressive client base and look forward to bringing compelling interactive shopping experiences to more forward thinking, innovative retailers and brands in the DACH region."

About Bambuser:

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

About oddity:

A friend called future. We are an agency for digital communication and commerce. Our 250 experts in Stuttgart, Belgrade, Berlin, Belgrade, Cologne, Shanghai and Taipei find new answers to changing needs in an increasingly digitalized world. In co-creation with our clients, we design digital brand worlds that emotionalize brands and deliver the impetus to buy. Among our clients are Bosch, Daimler, Disney, dm-drogerie markt, Krombacher, OTTO-Gruppe, Porsche, Ritter-Sport und TRUMPF.

Contact:
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | +46 8 400 160 00 | press@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB | +46 8 463 83 00 | certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bambuser-partners-with-digital-agency-oddity-to-elevate-live-video-shopping-across-the-dach-region,c3377625

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15749/3377625/1439230.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/maryam-ghahremani---eva-reitenbach, ...

Maryam Ghahremani & Eva Reitenbach

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/eva-reitenbach,c2931971

Eva Reitenbach

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/i/maryam-ghahremani,c2931972

Maryam Ghahremani




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bambuser and oddity group, the German-based creative and digital marketing agency, today announced a partnership that will bring Live Video Shopping to more brands and retailers in the DACH region. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Future Market Insights' 400 Pages High-Speed Steel Market Survey Identifies Increasing Automotive ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Global Fire and Life Safety Engineering Leader Jensen Hughes Acquires Italy-Based Fire Protection ...
Freight Brokerage Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 85660 Million By 2026 At A Cagr Of 5.2% - ...
Thailand BOI Approves Enhanced Incentives to Promote R&D and HRD, and to Attract Semiconductor ...
HCL named 'Partner of the Year' at Finastra's annual Partner Day
Control Risks announces strategic investment in Geospark Analytics, harnessing the power of ...
AIA Launches New Streamlined Professional Qualification for Accountants and Auditors
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp ...
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Rising Demand for Modification of Aircraft Driving Growth: Future Market Insights Study
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus