Aker Solutions and AF Gruppen Join Forces to Create a Leading Global Offshore Decommissioning and Recycling Company

OSLO, Norway, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aker Solutions and AF Gruppen have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to merge the two companies' existing offshore decommissioning operations into a 50/50 owned company with the goal of creating a leading global player for environmentally friendly recycling of offshore assets. By establishing a pure, focused player dedicated to unleashing global decom potential, the parties will make a significant contribution towards a sustainable, green transition of the offshore sector.

"By combining Aker Solutions' offshore, engineering and project execution capabilities with AF Gruppen's decommissioning and construction capabilities, we aim to increase customer efficiency throughout the decommissioning process and maximize the total recycling potential. The company will be uniquely positioned to offer integrated end-to-end services from well plug and abandonment to planning, removal, dismantling and recycling at its own environmental base. Sustainability and circular economy ambitions will be key focus areas for the new entity, and we see increased activity in the market for decommissioning and recycling moving forward," said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

"Our ambition is to establish a unique recycling player, positioned to offer a total decommissioning solution for the global offshore recycling market. The two parties have complementary strengths and capabilities, with potential to build a global offshore recycling powerhouse. Furthermore, the new entity will deliver on the green, circular ambitions outlined in the UN's sustainable development goals," said Amund Tøftum, CEO of AF Gruppen.

A Roadmap to Circularity

The recycling of steel from decommissioned oil platforms represents a significant contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions compared with ordinary steel production. Goal 12 in the UN's sustainable development goals (SDG) is to ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns. It is stated that urgent action is needed to decrease our reliance on raw materials and increase recycling and "circular economy" approaches to reduce environmental pressure and impact. These goals will be met by viewing old structures as material banks of dynamic and valuable resources, rather than fixed and final objects.