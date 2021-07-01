LumiraDx Achieves CE Mark for Its High Sensitivity, High Throughput COVID-19 Molecular Test, RNA STAR Complete

As part of LumiraDx's Fast Lab Solutions, the test enables laboratories to increase throughput of their existing open channel PCR systems to more than 250 tests per hour

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiraDx announced today that it has achieved CE Marking for LumiraDx RNA STAR Complete SARS-CoV-2. The test, which was initially granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October of 2020 and re-issued in March 2021, is a rapid, nucleic acid amplification method for high sensitivity, high throughput COVID-19 testing. With improved performance claims and access to additional open channel PCR systems, LumiraDx RNA STAR Complete SARS-CoV-2 enables laboratories to quickly adopt and support their testing programs in and outside the laboratory such as mobile lab units that provide easy access to testing wherever it is needed.