LumiraDx Achieves CE Mark for Its High Sensitivity, High Throughput COVID-19 Molecular Test, RNA STAR Complete
As part of LumiraDx's Fast Lab Solutions, the test enables laboratories to increase throughput of their existing open channel PCR systems to more than 250 tests per hour
LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiraDx announced today that it has achieved CE Marking for LumiraDx RNA STAR Complete SARS-CoV-2. The test, which was initially granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October of 2020 and re-issued in March 2021, is a rapid, nucleic acid amplification method for high sensitivity, high throughput COVID-19 testing. With improved performance claims and access to additional open channel PCR systems, LumiraDx RNA STAR Complete SARS-CoV-2 enables laboratories to quickly adopt and support their testing programs in and outside the laboratory such as mobile lab units that provide easy access to testing wherever it is needed.
This innovative molecular test uses proprietary qSTAR (qualitative Selective Temperature Amplification Reaction) technology, which forms the basis of LumiraDx's point of care molecular assays. In 2020, the technology was used to launch Fast Lab Solutions, a dedicated business unit to help address the COVID-19 testing crisis by expanding existing laboratory testing capacity. LumiraDx RNA STAR Complete SARS-CoV-2 utilizes a direct amplification method that combines lysis and amplification in a single step, detecting SARS-CoV-2 viral nucleic acid in under 20 minutes or less on common open channel PCR systems – a process that typically takes more than one hour.
"With CE Mark, we are thrilled to now be able to offer our testing across Europe and provide fast and accurate testing to support laboratory testing programs," stated Sanjay Malkani President, LumiraDx Fast Lab Solutions. He continued, "Our innovative qSTAR technology simplifies and accelerates COVID-19 molecular testing capacity without comprising high sensitivity of detection. In addition, with the small footprint associated with our technology, we are able to bring this testing outside of the laboratory and into mobile units to deliver accurate and trusted results in environments where quick turnaround times are crucial."
0 Kommentare