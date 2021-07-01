checkAd

Share Buyback Transaction Details June 24 – June 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 10:00  |  19   |   |   

Share Buyback Transaction Details June 24 June 30, 2021

July 1, 2021 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 68,441 of its own ordinary shares in the period from June 24, 2021, up to and including June 30, 2021, for €5.8 million and at an average share price of €84.73.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 24, 2021, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €350 million during 2021.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2021

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration
(€ million) 		Average share price
(€)
2021 to date 2,833,343 203.2 71.73

For the period starting May 6, 2021, up to and including August 2, 2021, we have engaged a third party to execute €70 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company’s Articles of Association.

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.                                
Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Share Buyback Transaction Details June 24 – June 30, 2021 Share Buyback Transaction Details June 24 – June 30, 2021 July 1, 2021 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 68,441 of its own ordinary shares in the period from June 24, 2021, up to and including June 30, 2021, for €5.8 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Atea’s AT-527, an Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication in Hospitalized ...
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Abaxx Provides Q2 Business Milestone and Regulatory Application Update in Preparation for Launch of ...
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus