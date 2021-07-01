checkAd

Huhtamaki publishes 2021 Half-yearly Report on July 22, 2021

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 1.7.2021 AT 11:00

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2021 Half-yearly Report on Thursday July 22, 2021 at approximately 8:30 Finnish time (CET +1). The release and related results presentation material will be available after publishing at: www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined webcast and teleconference on the same day at 9:30 Finnish time. At which, Huhtamaki´s President and CEO Charles Héaulmé and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The event will be followed by a question and answer session. A link to the event will be available on Huhtamaki's website at: www.huhtamaki.com/investors. A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.

For further information, please contact:

Iina Mailas, Manager, Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7071

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA ─ CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Silver medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 36 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 18,100 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2020 net sales totaled EUR 3.3 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.





