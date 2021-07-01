Additional Listing

checkAd

PayPoint Plc (the “Company”)

1 July 2021

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 320,000 ordinary shares of 1/3p each to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List upon issuance. The shares shall rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. It is expected that the admission will commence on 6 July 2021

The shares will be issued and allocated as stated out of the following share scheme:

  • Restricted Share Plan

Sarah Carne
Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1707 600 300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138





