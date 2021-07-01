checkAd

SolGold PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

Autor: Accesswire
01.07.2021, 10:05  |  38   |   |   

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / SolGold announces, in compliance with its obligations under Rules 5.6.1R and 5.6.2G of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, that:As at 30 June 2021:· The Company's issued share capital …

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / SolGold announces, in compliance with its obligations under Rules 5.6.1R and 5.6.2G of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, that:

As at 30 June 2021:

· The Company's issued share capital consisted of 2,293,816,433 ordinary shares of 1p each, with voting rights

· The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury

· The total number of voting rights in the Company is 2,293,816,433

The above figure of 2,293,816,433 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement was approved for release by Dennis Wilkins - Company Secretary

CONTACTS

Dennis Wilkins
SolGold Plc (Company Secretary)
dwilkins@solgold.com.au

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

Ingo Hofmaier
SolGold Plc (GM - Project & Corporate Finance) ihofmaier@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

Fawzi Hanano
SolGold Plc (Investors / Media)
fhanano@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

ABOUT SOLGOLD

SolGold is a leading resources company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper and gold deposits. In 2018, SolGold's management team was recognised by the 'Mines and Money' Forum as an example of excellence in the industry and continues to strive to deliver objectives efficiently and in the interests of shareholders. SolGold, with 76 concessions covering approximately 3,100km², is the largest and most active concession holder in Ecuador and is aggressively exploring the length and breadth of this highly prospective and gold-rich section of the Andean Copper Belt which is currently responsible for c40% of global mined copper production.

Seite 1 von 5
SolGold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SolGold PLC Announces Total Voting Rights BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / SolGold announces, in compliance with its obligations under Rules 5.6.1R and 5.6.2G of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, that:As at 30 June 2021:· The Company's issued share capital …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Addition of Dr. Ken Reed to Advisory Board
Namibia Critical Metals Files NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate Report for the Lofdal Heavy Rare ...
Elvis Has Returned…To Streaming; Cinedigm Partners with Elvis Presley Enterprises to Launch The ...
CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Expands Product Line with NEW 3000MG Pain Relief Cream for its ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Angle PLC Announces Result of AGM
Focus Financial Partners Announces Second Investor Day
Ximen Mining Corporate Update
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.06.21
SolGold PLC Announces Upcoming Events
29.06.21
SolGold PLC Announces Director Dealing
21.06.21
SolGold PLC Announces Director Dealing
16.06.21
Monetärer Klimawandel!: In Gold we Trust 2021!
10.06.21
SolGold PLC Announces Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options
02.06.21
SolGold PLC - SolGold & Cornerstone Agree to Work Cooperatively