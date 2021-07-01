SolGold PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / SolGold announces, in compliance with its obligations under Rules 5.6.1R and 5.6.2G of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, that:As at 30 June 2021:· The Company's issued share capital …

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / SolGold announces, in compliance with its obligations under Rules 5.6.1R and 5.6.2G of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, that:

· The Company's issued share capital consisted of 2,293,816,433 ordinary shares of 1p each, with voting rights

· The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury

· The total number of voting rights in the Company is 2,293,816,433

The above figure of 2,293,816,433 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement was approved for release by Dennis Wilkins - Company Secretary

CONTACTS

Dennis Wilkins

SolGold Plc (Company Secretary)

dwilkins@solgold.com.au Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661 Ingo Hofmaier

SolGold Plc (GM - Project & Corporate Finance) ihofmaier@solgold.com.au Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131 Fawzi Hanano

SolGold Plc (Investors / Media)

fhanano@solgold.com.au Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

ABOUT SOLGOLD

SolGold is a leading resources company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper and gold deposits. In 2018, SolGold's management team was recognised by the 'Mines and Money' Forum as an example of excellence in the industry and continues to strive to deliver objectives efficiently and in the interests of shareholders. SolGold, with 76 concessions covering approximately 3,100km², is the largest and most active concession holder in Ecuador and is aggressively exploring the length and breadth of this highly prospective and gold-rich section of the Andean Copper Belt which is currently responsible for c40% of global mined copper production.