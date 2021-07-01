checkAd

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Auction date 2021-07-01
Loan 196
Coupon 1.00 %
ISIN-code SE0015244991
Maturity 2026-03-18
Tendered volume, SEK mln 400 +/- 200
Volume offered, SEK mln 0
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield n/a
Lowest accepted yield n/a
Highest yield n/a
% accepted at lowest yield        n/a


Auction date 2021-07-01
Loan 1591
Coupon 0.50 %
ISIN-code SE0013882644
Maturity 2026-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,900 +/- 950
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,000
Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000
Number of bids 1
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 0.391 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.391 %
Highest yield 0.391 %
% accepted at lowest yield        100.00


Auction date 2021-07-01
Loan 147
Coupon 2.00 %
ISIN-code SE0009383664
Maturity 2026-06-17
Tendered volume, SEK mln 700 +/- 350
Volume offered, SEK mln 900
Volume bought, SEK mln 700
Number of bids 2
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 0.400 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.400 %
Highest yield 0.400 %
% accepted at lowest yield        100.00
