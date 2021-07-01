RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-07-01
|Loan
|
196
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015244991
|Maturity
|
2026-03-18
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
400 +/- 200
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|% accepted at lowest yield
|n/a
|Auction date
|2021-07-01
|Loan
|
1591
|Coupon
|0.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013882644
|Maturity
|
2026-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
1,900 +/- 950
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,000
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.391 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.391 %
|Highest yield
|0.391 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2021-07-01
|Loan
|
147
|Coupon
|2.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009383664
|Maturity
|
2026-06-17
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|
700 +/- 350
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|900
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|700
|Number of bids
|2
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.400 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.400 %
|Highest yield
|0.400 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
