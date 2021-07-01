RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 01.07.2021, 10:11 | 13 | 0 | 0 01.07.2021, 10:11 | RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS Auction date 2021-07-01 Loan 196

Coupon 1.00 % ISIN-code SE0015244991 Maturity 2026-03-18

Tendered volume, SEK mln 400 +/- 200

Volume offered, SEK mln 0 Volume bought, SEK mln 0 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield n/a Lowest accepted yield n/a Highest yield n/a % accepted at lowest yield n/a

Auction date 2021-07-01 Loan 1591

Coupon 0.50 % ISIN-code SE0013882644 Maturity 2026-06-01

Tendered volume, SEK mln 1,900 +/- 950

Volume offered, SEK mln 1,000 Volume bought, SEK mln 1,000 Number of bids 1 Number of accepted bids 1 Average yield 0.391 % Lowest accepted yield 0.391 % Highest yield 0.391 % % accepted at lowest yield 100.00

Auction date 2021-07-01 Loan 147

Coupon 2.00 % ISIN-code SE0009383664 Maturity 2026-06-17

Tendered volume, SEK mln 700 +/- 350

Volume offered, SEK mln 900 Volume bought, SEK mln 700 Number of bids 2 Number of accepted bids 1 Average yield 0.400 % Lowest accepted yield 0.400 % Highest yield 0.400 % % accepted at lowest yield 100.00





