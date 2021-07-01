checkAd

SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Enters Electric Scooter Market with Acquisition of Shared Technologies Assets

Autor: Accesswire
01.07.2021, 10:30  |  45   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, …

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its wholly owned EdisonFuture, Inc. ("EdisonFuture") subsidiary acquired the assets of Shared Technologies, Inc, with website RideZoomers.com, expanding the company's offerings into the growing electric scooter market.

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

­

Established in Seattle in 2019 as a scooter-sharing startup, RideZoomers pivoted to a direct-to-consumer and hardware business model in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Its Zoomer scooter, a premium, all-electric, long-range, bike-lane legal scooter with a timeless design, is best-in-class with a 30-mph top speed, 30 miles range per charge, and six-hour full-recharge time. This company is now cashflow positive and on track to generate more revenue with that growing business.

"This is an exciting new market and significant growth opportunity," stated Mr. Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy. "With our vast industry knowledge, strong relationships, and significant financial capabilities, I am confident we can rapidly scale operations around this great product while producing the best customer experience."

The electric scooter market is expected to reach $644.5 billion globally by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 29.4%, according to a June 2021 report from Meticulous Research.

About SPI Energy
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third-party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Contact:
IR Department
ir@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry
RedChipCompanies, Inc.
Phone:(407) 491-4498
dave@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653833/SPI-Energys-EdisonFuture-Enters-Elec ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Enters Electric Scooter Market with Acquisition of Shared Technologies Assets SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Addition of Dr. Ken Reed to Advisory Board
Namibia Critical Metals Files NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate Report for the Lofdal Heavy Rare ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Elvis Has Returned…To Streaming; Cinedigm Partners with Elvis Presley Enterprises to Launch The ...
Angle PLC Announces Result of AGM
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Expands Product Line with NEW 3000MG Pain Relief Cream for its ...
Focus Financial Partners Announces Second Investor Day
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...