Real Estate Firm New York Residence, Inc. Visits Croatia

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Residence, Inc., a world-renowned real estate brokerage firm, is pleased to announce that Mr. Richard Pino, Chief Financial Officer and Associate Broker, will be traveling to Croatia from July 4th through August 1, 2021 to meet with customers.

New York is open for business. As of June 15th, New York City has fully reopened all venues for business. Further, the Governor has launched "New York Open for Business" initiative to promote the many assets of investing in New York. This will accelerate New York's real estate transactions in the second half of the year.

For more than a decade, New York Residence has been traveling the globe to introduce international buyers to, and educate them about, the advantages of purchasing in one of the strongest real estate markets, New York City. We have successfully found homes, commercial properties, and investment properties for many of these clients. Mr. Pino has traveled to Croatia, Italy, Columbia, Panama, China, Hong Kong, Russia, Ireland, and throughout the US to meet with customers, real estate professionals, and to represent New York Residence at international trade shows.

Real Estate Brokerage Is Still A Relationship Business. Real estate professionals need to be willing to travel to meet with customers at their request. Customers can easily find information by surfing many third-party real estate websites, but in-person and phone communication is still the most important interaction to educate customers about potential real estate acquisitions, Richard stated.

Historically, New York Residence was ranked within the top five of Manhattan Boutique Firms, was ranked number 20 in closed transactions amongst all firm sizes, and New York Residence was ranked number 22 in listing dollar volume amongst all firm sizes.

New York Residence is a real estate brokerage firm that was formed in February 2005, and specializes in advisory services, residential, commercial, and investment property brokerage sales and rentals for the international and domestic markets. It maintains three offices in New York, with international offices located in Seoul, and Singapore. New York Residence' corporate headquarters is located at 1501 Broadway, 26th floor, in the iconic Paramount Building in the heart of Times Square.

Private appointments will be held at Demex d.o.o., an audit and tax firm based in Rovinj., and may be arranged in advance by sending an email to Mr. Pino at rpino@nyr.com.

Media Contact:
Richard Pino
Chief Financial Officer / Associate Broker
New York Residence 
O-212-360-7000 x125
M-917-209-7862
rpino@nyr.com 




