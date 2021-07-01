DGAP-News: Vitruvia Medical AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Agreement Vitruvia Medical's first Circular Clinic Supply Center for robotic instruments goes live with first customers 01.07.2021 / 10:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schönebeck, July 1, 2021 - Vitruvia is the first European service provider to specialize in circular systems for highly complex medical devices. On a site of 2,000 sqm located in Schönebeck, near Magdeburg, Vitruvia has now opened a Circular Clinic Supply Center for robotic instruments. After two years of renovations and upgrades, the center is finally set to begin cleaning and sterilizing hospital instruments under cleanroom conditions, before preparing them for reuse.



Robot-assisted surgery is becoming increasingly common in hospitals. It is now part of surgical medicine, especially for minimally invasive procedures such as complex cancer surgery, and provides substantial benefits, not least of which are greater precision, reduced risk of complications, and faster recovery times.

The complex robotics instruments are designed for reuse. Hospitals currently still perform the complicated reprocessing regime in-house, which requires high investment costs and maintaining the highest hygiene and process quality standards. In addition, there is the risk of underutilized equipment.

Vitruvia Medical is dedicated to providing innovative circular systems for highly complex medical devices so as to minimize patient risks, effectively save resources and help hospitals to achieve higher value added.



Using state-of-the-art processes and technologies, the first European Circular Clinic Supply Center for robotic instruments established by Vitruvia boasts numerous highly specialized devices, such as ultrasonic baths for cleaning instruments used in robot-assisted surgery and advanced testing equipment for sensitive scopes, along with electronic measurement systems and sensor-controlled process monitoring facilities. Progress is also made with self-learning methods in the area of artificial intelligence (AI).