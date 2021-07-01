checkAd

DGAP-News Omnichannel Media Advertising Powerhouse Partners with USU Software Asset Management

Omnichannel Media Advertising Powerhouse Partners with USU Software Asset Management

USU selected for immediate ROI and easy access to data for Oracle optimization

BOSTON, MA - July 1, 2021 - USU Group, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, has announced a New York-based advertising and software company (The "Customer") has signed a perpetual agreement to use USU Software Asset Management for Oracle optimization. The Customer believes the Oracle optimization results uncovered by USU during their Pilot will deliver immediate ROI.

Maintaining an accurate overview of its software estate is challenging for a global organization. With an annual revenue of $200-300 million, the Customer employs 1,200 people across 20 global offices and provides brands with an end-to-end advertising platform across media channels.

With 150 Oracle instances, the Customer wanted to improve its Oracle license management, while lowering potential compliance risk by its development team. After an in-depth evaluation of four major SAM vendors whose options spanned from complete service engagement outsourcing to acquiring a tool, The Customer selected USU to meets its complex Oracle license management needs. Self-sufficiency and the ability to optimize their Oracle license positions at any given time were key decision factors.

"The Pilot results really solidified this project and set USU apart from competitors" said Mel Passarelli, President and CEO of USU Solutions Inc. "While our Oracle optimization solution lets users quickly drill down into data, other tools require multiple reports to secure that same data, which isn't efficient and leaves room for error. From a total cost of ownership, our licensing model is more favorable."

USU Software Asset Management provides end-to-end Oracle optimization, from trusted discovery results to a reliable compliance position. It is verified by Oracle for its accurate audit-ready data collection of Oracle Database, Database Options, and most recently Fusion Middleware products such as WebLogic, Oracle Application Server, and Oracle Business Intelligence. The specialized USU solution is also independently certified by The ITAM Review for Oracle Database performance.

